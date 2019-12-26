Dear Dr. Roach: Post-concussion symptoms can be delayed or long-lasting

Dear Dr. Roach: Every day we hear of concussion protocols in rugby, soccer and American football. However, in boxing, the aim is to knock your opponent unconscious -- that is, induce a concussion. Concussions! What the heck?

-- Anon.

A: A concussion is an acute traumatic brain injury, usually due to contact. You do not need to be knocked unconscious to have had a concussion. Most concussions occur without loss of consciousness. Further, loss of consciousness does not necessarily predict a worse concussion.

The severity of concussion is assessed 30 minutes after the injury through a clinical scale called the Glasgow Coma Scale. Confusion and amnesia are the most common symptoms of concussion, but others, including headache, dizziness, nausea and vomiting can occur, sometimes hours after the event. Following concussion, many people have changes in their mood and ability to concentrate, difficulty communicating, and poor motor coordination. Recovery can occur in less than a week, or it can be delayed three weeks or longer. I have had patients with post-concussive symptoms months after the concussion.

Concussions are common in amateur boxing. One study found that concussions occur 13% of the time a boxer steps into the ring for a competition.