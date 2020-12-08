Dear Dr. Roach: Prediabetes can first be addressed with diet, exercise advice

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have some questions about my lab results. My doctor's office called to say all results were good and everything is fine. However, when I received the printout from the lab, I read several readings that alarmed me, including a hemoglobin A1C of 5.9% (flagged as high) and glucose 114 (again flagged as high). Should my doctor have given me any suggestions to get these results under control through change of diet, etc.? What suggestions do you have?

-- Anon.

A: These results show you have prediabetes, which means you are at risk for developing diabetes in the future. Prediabetes itself carries additional risk for developing heart disease in the future. The standard of care now is to treat prediabetes, both to reduce cardiovascular risk as well as to prevent progression to overt diabetes. Unfortunately, I think your doctor missed an opportunity to make an intervention that could help your overall health.