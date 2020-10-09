Dear Dr. Roach: Prescription therapy generally recommended for enlarged postate

DEAR DR. ROACH: A recent CAT scan to measure my aortic aneurysm (4.1 cm) showed that my prostate is 5.1 cm. That's somewhat larger than normal. I'm 68 years old and do have some mild symptoms -- only at night. Due to the pandemic, I don't want to go to my doctor right now, and he is not seeing patients unless they are ill. Is there a standard medicine for this? Years ago, I would have tried an OTC medicine, but I have read that they do not really help (except placebo effect).

-- R.O.

A: Most men will develop an enlarged prostate (medically called benign prostatic hypertrophy) as they get older, but the severity of symptoms varies widely, from minimal to severe. A few men will be unable to urinate at all and require medical intervention to protect the kidneys.

Men with mild symptoms may still choose to try treatment. The standard medical therapy is called an alpha blocker. One commonly used one is tamsulosin (Flomax), but there are many. Tamsulosin is less likely than most others to cause dizziness on standing, which is a common side effect of alpha blockers. This class of medicine is generally safe, but it still requires a physician's prescription, as there are potential interactions with some other medicines and with some heart problems.