Dear Dr. Roach: Prinzmetal angina is caused by artery spasm

DEAR DR. ROACH: A recent column from a woman with recurrent chest pain and normal stress tests had me wondering: Could this be Prinzmetal angina?

-- K.O.S.

A: That's an excellent question.

Vasospastic angina, also called variant angina or Prinzmetal angina, is caused by spasmodic constriction of the artery, often with blockages, but sometimes without any blockages at all. Smoking is one known risk factor for this condition. It was first described in 1959, and it is still underappreciated and underdiagnosed. Only about 2% of hospital admissions for suspected angina are due to vasospastic angina.

"Angina" is usually thought of as chest pain, but it is far more likely to be described as chest discomfort or chest pressure. Many patients, men and women, think they can't be having a heart issue because they don't have "pain," but they might describe the feeling as "heaviness," "tightness," "fullness" or "constriction." These all are common descriptions of angina pectoris, and need urgent evaluation in people at risk.