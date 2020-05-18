Dear Dr. Roach: Prolonged time without medication could make lupus worse

A: Before tamsulosin (Flomax), there was terazosin (Hytrin), doxazosin (Cardura) and prazosin (Minipress). There are also alfuzosin (Uroxatral) and silodosin (Rapaflo). These are all members of the same class, called alpha blockers. Alpha receptors are found in the prostate but also in blood vessels. The drugs relax the smooth muscle, allowing for better urine flow in the prostate and reducing blood pressure by relaxing small arteries.

Any of these may work well for a given man with prostate issues, even if another drug in the class does not. Sometimes, however, none of the alpha blockers work and a completely new treatment needs to be considered.

Tamsulosin tends to be prescribed more frequently because it is less likely to affect blood pressure, and consequently causes lightheadedness on standing less frequently than the others. But for men with both blood pressure and prostate issues, a drug like doxazosin might work very well.

Dear Dr. Roach: I am a 66-year-old man in pretty good physical shape. I have been running for over 25 years and completed over 40 marathons and other long-distance races. My problem is that just after my retirement (past June) I developed neuropathy in my feet, and I'm not sure how it started!