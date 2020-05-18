Dear Dr. Roach: Prolonged time without medication could make lupus worse

Dear Dr. Roach: I have been unable to get hydroxychloroquine for lupus due to a shortage. How dangerous is this for my lupus?
-- P.R.
A: Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine were originally used as treatment for malaria, but have been found to be very helpful in people with systemic lupus erythematosus, a multi-system autoimmune disease. Among lupus patients without organ-threatening disease, antimalarial drugs like hydroxychloroquine are able to bring 80% into remission. They have beneficial effects on skin and joint symptoms, overall systemic symptoms, flare-up rates and even mortality.
Hydroxychloroquine lasts a long time in the body, so a short period of time without the medication is unlikely to cause a flare, but prolonged time without this medication is likely to cause worsening of lupus symptoms.
Dear Dr. Roach: My 9-year-old granddaughter has ulcerative colitis and takes balsalazide (Colazal). It is listed as an anti-inflammatory and a derivative of 5-aminlsalicyclic-acid (5-ASA), which is a form of mesalamine. A friend in the medical field said this is an immunosuppressant, which would put my granddaughter in grave danger with a virus infection. Is this true? If so, wouldn't the GI doctor warn his patients? In addition, my granddaughter has not had a flu shot.
-- N.P.
A: 5-ASA is an aspirin-like drug that is poorly absorbed and so exerts its action directly on the lining of the gut; balsalazide is similar. Although it was originally thought to act just as an anti-inflammatory, it is clear that the drug has several actions, including working as an immunosuppressant. Since it acts locally, the systemic immune system suppressant effect is lower than with some other drugs used for ulcerative colitis. In fact, a 2017 review found that serious infections are no greater in people with inflammatory bowel disease taking 5-ASA compared with taking placebo.
The flu vaccine is indicated for adults and children with ulcerative colitis, with rare exceptions, such as those taking anti-B cell antibodies such as rituximab. That is much more often given for cancer than for autoimmune disorders.
Dear Dr. Roach: I started to have enlarge prostate issues more than 20 years ago, I am now 70. I started on Flomax, which worked great for a while, but then it just stopped working. My urologist switched me to Cardura (doxazosin). I started at 2 mg and have been taking 4 mg for many years.
This drug works very well for me and also has the side effect of controlling high blood pressure, which was the origin of this drug.
-- S.K.
A: Before tamsulosin (Flomax), there was terazosin (Hytrin), doxazosin (Cardura) and prazosin (Minipress). There are also alfuzosin (Uroxatral) and silodosin (Rapaflo). These are all members of the same class, called alpha blockers. Alpha receptors are found in the prostate but also in blood vessels. The drugs relax the smooth muscle, allowing for better urine flow in the prostate and reducing blood pressure by relaxing small arteries.
Any of these may work well for a given man with prostate issues, even if another drug in the class does not. Sometimes, however, none of the alpha blockers work and a completely new treatment needs to be considered.
Tamsulosin tends to be prescribed more frequently because it is less likely to affect blood pressure, and consequently causes lightheadedness on standing less frequently than the others. But for men with both blood pressure and prostate issues, a drug like doxazosin might work very well.
Dear Dr. Roach: I am a 66-year-old man in pretty good physical shape. I have been running for over 25 years and completed over 40 marathons and other long-distance races. My problem is that just after my retirement (past June) I developed neuropathy in my feet, and I'm not sure how it started!
I have seen my family doctor and medical provider's neurologist. He recommended I take vitamin B12 daily, go to acupuncture therapy weekly and use topical lotions daily. None of the above has helped, and pain has gotten worse. I am pretty depressed because I can't run anymore, even a few miles walking hurts. I do swim a couple of times a week.
-- H.M.
A: Runners are more likely to develop mild numbness from repeated trauma that damages the nerves, but seldom does it cause pain. There are many causes of neuropathy. Diabetes is probably the most common when presenting on both feet, but B12 deficiency is another. For that, I recommend checking the B12 level rather than taking supplements based on an educated guess.
There are many other causes. A nerve conduction study and EMG test are a common place to start.
If no cause can be found, treatment for painful neuropathy may still be effective. Gabapentin (Neurontin) is one treatment, but there are more. I don't think the neurologist has done an adequate job with diagnosis or treatment for you. I've taken care of many runners and know just how hard it is for a runner not to run.
Dear Dr. Roach: My husband has an enlarged prostate. Our daughter suggested he eat avocados every day (at least 1/2 of one every day). He has been doing this for quite some time now, and has had no problem at all. We believe it has helped and would like your opinion as to whether the avocados have anything to do with helping him. He also takes one tamsulosin HCL 0.4 mg every night.
-- C.R.
A: Avocados naturally contain a substance called beta-sitosterol. In a review, using beta-sitosterol improved urine flow rates and prostate symptoms. So, there is some evidence that there may be benefit from avocados.
Avocados are generally healthy, and a half an avocado a day is unlikely to cause any overall health problems. Given his success -- along with tamsulosin, a standard medication therapy -- I see no reason to stop.
