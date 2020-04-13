Dear Dr. Roach: Prostate meds are interfering with love life

Despite prescribing this medication hundreds of times, I have never had a man complain of this problem, which tells me that many men either are not mentioning it or are not taking the medication.

Fortunately, the side effect does go away after stopping the medication. A related medicine, alfuzosin (Uroxatral), does not have this side effect. You might ask your doctor about changing.

Dear Dr. Roach: I'm 82 years old, and I take atorvastatin 10 mg daily. My HDL is 85, triglycerides are 65 and my LDL is 46. I read that these low levels put me at risk for a hemorrhagic stroke. Should I be concerned?

-- G.G.

A: Atorvastatin reliably reduces total and LDL cholesterol. It also reduces triglycerides and may raise HDL cholesterol. In many well-done randomized trials, people at high risk for heart disease who took a statin drug had lower rates of heart attack, overall stroke and death than those who took an inactive (placebo) pill. It is true that people with low LDL cholesterol and low triglycerides are at increased risk for hemorrhagic stroke. However, it is not clear that having low cholesterol and triglycerides due to taking a statin is a risk factor for hemorrhagic stroke: The available studies are conflicting.