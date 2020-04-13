Dear Dr. Roach: Prostate meds are interfering with love life

Dear Dr. Roach: I am a male, 67 years old, and I am afflicted with urinary problems -- having to urinate several times a night, burning after urinating and the need to urinate often in small amounts only. My doctor prescribed tamsulosin, 0.4 mg. For more than a year, I have taken one capsule every night 30 minutes after supper.
After a few months of taking this capsule I now produce no sperm whatsoever. It's really affecting my sex life with my wife. Moreover, it's a very unpleasant feeling. If I stop taking tamsulosin will my "no sperm" problem go away?
-- G.R.
A: Before I answer, let me explain what is happening. Male sexual function is controlled by the autonomic nervous system, which has two divisions: parasympathetic and sympathetic. The parasympathetic controls erection, and the sympathetic controls ejaculation. Tamsulosin works as a sympathetic blocker. It relaxes special muscles in the prostate, which can compress the flow of urine through the prostate. Unfortunately, a side effect is a reduction or even complete prevention of ejaculation. Four percent of men on the low dose (and 18% on the high dose) had this problem in a short study. A longer study found that 30% of men had this issue. A study of volunteers showed 90% of men had a measurable loss of volume while taking tamsulosin.
Despite prescribing this medication hundreds of times, I have never had a man complain of this problem, which tells me that many men either are not mentioning it or are not taking the medication.
Fortunately, the side effect does go away after stopping the medication. A related medicine, alfuzosin (Uroxatral), does not have this side effect. You might ask your doctor about changing.
Dear Dr. Roach: I'm 82 years old, and I take atorvastatin 10 mg daily. My HDL is 85, triglycerides are 65 and my LDL is 46. I read that these low levels put me at risk for a hemorrhagic stroke. Should I be concerned?
-- G.G.
A: Atorvastatin reliably reduces total and LDL cholesterol. It also reduces triglycerides and may raise HDL cholesterol. In many well-done randomized trials, people at high risk for heart disease who took a statin drug had lower rates of heart attack, overall stroke and death than those who took an inactive (placebo) pill. It is true that people with low LDL cholesterol and low triglycerides are at increased risk for hemorrhagic stroke. However, it is not clear that having low cholesterol and triglycerides due to taking a statin is a risk factor for hemorrhagic stroke: The available studies are conflicting.
There are some important additional points I want to discuss. The first is that statins are proven to have benefit in people at high risk, especially those with known blockages in their heart arteries. Those at lower risk will not get as much (or possible any) benefit. The second is that most studies have not included people in their 80s, although most experts do continue to recommend statins in high-risk people, at least until age 85. Third, the dose of atorvastatin you are taking may be higher than you need. Only people at the highest risk for heart attack, such as those with previous heart attacks, are recommended to have the LDL cholesterol so low.
Finally, reducing other risk factors for hemorrhagic stroke, especially elevated blood pressure and excess alcohol use, is particularly important for people with low cholesterol and triglycerides.
Dear Dr. Roach: Two years ago I had vertigo. My daughter took me to the ER, and I was given meclizine for a few days. I did therapy twice a week for four weeks, but that did not help. Someone told me to sleep on two pillows. After a few days, I could get up with no dizzy feeling. It's worked for me for a year and a half. I thought it might help others.
-- J.T.
A: I appreciate your writing. Many cases of vertigo are due to crystals forming in the semicircular canals, the organ of balance in the inner ear. Vestibular rehabilitation therapy is designed to help it, but some experts do recommend sleeping with two pillows and not sleeping on the affected side (your doctor or therapist can tell you which is the affected side with an exam). I'm glad it worked for you and hope it may help others as well.
I received another letter the same day noting that omitting caffeine (tea and chocolate in this case) also relieved symptoms.
Meclizine may be helpful for a few days during the worst symptoms, but long-term use may actually prolong the symptoms.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!