Dear Dr. Roach: Protein in the urine should be investigated for a cause

DEAR DR. ROACH: My husband had many tests for bacteria in his urine. Three months ago, he had no protein in the urine; two months ago, the number of protein was 20; one month ago, the number was 100. His urologist is not concerned. My sister, who had amyloidosis that eventually took her life, always said, "You don't want to see protein in your urine." Could there be a nonserious reason for all this protein? His kidney function is excellent for a 76-year-old. Should the protein be investigated?

-- R.S.

A: I agree with your instincts that protein in the urine should be investigated. While none of the 40 types of amyloidosis are common, your sister was right that protein in the urine might represent a serious condition. Nephrologists are the experts in evaluation of abnormal protein in the urine.

Usually, the first step in evaluation is determining how much protein there really is. The definitive test is a collection of all urine for 24 hours. Depending on the amount of protein, different conditions can be searched for. Unsuspected diabetes, autoimmune diseases and some cancers all may cause protein in the urine.

It's very good news that your husband's kidney function is excellent; however, there are still kidney-related conditions that cause protein in the urine but that may not have caused abnormal kidney function results on a blood test.

In my experience as a general doctor, small amounts of protein in the urine are only infrequently serious. It's not uncommon, especially when a person has been fasting for a lab draw. If the urine is concentrated, it can cause the urine dipstick to read positive for protein when there is only a small amount of protein in the urine.

