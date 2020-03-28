Dear Dr. Roach: Prunes can be a preferable weapon against constipation

Dear Dr. Roach: A few months ago I had a period of being constipated, and my wife told me to take a laxative. It worked. A few days later, I had to take it again, and again on and off for a month. Then I remembered something my mom once said to me: She told me to eat a couple of prunes a night. That worked. Now I am 84 years old, and my wife and I eat one or two prunes every night. Is this good for us? Can we keep eating them every day?

— R.P.

A: Prunes are a time-tested constipation treatment that work for a lot of people. Prunes not only contain fiber, but they contain natural laxatives as well. They also have a fair bit of sugar, but one or two a night is not enough to be worried about.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Dr. Roach: I so much want to lose 20 pounds. Of course, I want it now. I have tried cutting carbs, but it's not working. I'm 70, 5 feet 4 inches tall and have a fat belly. All of a sudden, I'm 175 pounds. Does CoolSculpting work? Is it worth going for consult?

— B.R.

A: CoolSculpting is a brand of a fat removal technique that works by freezing and killing fat cells.