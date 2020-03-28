Dear Dr. Roach: Prunes can be a preferable weapon against constipation

Dear Dr. Roach: A few months ago I had a period of being constipated, and my wife told me to take a laxative. It worked. A few days later, I had to take it again, and again on and off for a month. Then I remembered something my mom once said to me: She told me to eat a couple of prunes a night. That worked. Now I am 84 years old, and my wife and I eat one or two prunes every night. Is this good for us? Can we keep eating them every day?
— R.P.
A: Prunes are a time-tested constipation treatment that work for a lot of people. Prunes not only contain fiber, but they contain natural laxatives as well. They also have a fair bit of sugar, but one or two a night is not enough to be worried about.
Dear Dr. Roach: I so much want to lose 20 pounds. Of course, I want it now. I have tried cutting carbs, but it's not working. I'm 70, 5 feet 4 inches tall and have a fat belly. All of a sudden, I'm 175 pounds. Does CoolSculpting work? Is it worth going for consult?
— B.R.
A: CoolSculpting is a brand of a fat removal technique that works by freezing and killing fat cells.
It does work in that it is effective in removing subcutaneous fat from most people (86% saw improvement) in cosmetically important areas. However, the effect is cosmetic, and it does not significantly reduce weight. Liposuction, which typically removes much more fat than either freezing-based or laser-based treatment, did not improve blood pressure, cholesterol, sugar or inflammatory markers in the blood, so it is unlikely that CoolSculpting or similar methods would do so.
So, if your goal is to look better, CoolSculpting and similar techniques are effective for most people. If you want to be healthier, then weight loss through a healthy diet and regular exercise is still best. However, you can certainly do both.
