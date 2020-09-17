Dear Dr. Roach: PVCs can bring symptoms and also cause damage to the heart

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 77-year-old retired internal medicine physician. Last year I started to have asymptomatic PVCs. I also have prediabetes and mild high blood pressure. I am on 100 milligrams of Lopressor twice daily. I had a negative stress test.
My cardiologist wants to reduce the frequency of the PVCs to less than 10%. Is there any good scientific rationale to this approach?
-- R.D.
A: Premature ventricular contractions -- PVCs -- are early heartbeats. An average person might have 500 of them daily. You are having a great deal more than average: more than 10% of your beats. If you have 100,000 heartbeats daily, that's more than 10,000 PVCs. Too many PVCs may cause symptoms in some people, but it can also cause damage to the heart, leading to heart failure in a few people. That kind of heart damage is more common in people with longer "runs" of PVCs, which you apparently don't have.
While there are medications to stop them, it's not clear that doing so is a good idea. Old trials, using medication to stop PVCs around the time of a heart attack, showed that people were MORE likely to get dangerous rhythm disturbances if treated.
I reviewed the newer data and discussed with a colleague in electrophysiology, Dr. Gregg Shander. He, like other experts in the field, will not treat people who have no symptoms and no abnormalities in the structure or function of the heart by echocardiogram, but he would recommend a follow-up echo in six months to be sure there has been no deterioration in heart function.
The beta blocker (metoprolol) you are on for high blood pressure is also one common treatment for PVCs. I don't know of any reason to treat you further. Ask your cardiologist to explain the rationale.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 57 and finally divorced my cheating husband a year ago. Now that I am interested in dating again, I went for a consultation and exam with my gynecologist, complete with STD testing. I am in excellent health and all tests were negative except the one I feared: herpes, both oral and genital.
I am not only upset but also confused because neither I nor any of my partners have ever had any lesions or cold sores. I have had terrible canker sores since childhood, but thought they were related to food allergies. I have eliminated most trigger foods to avoid the discomfort, but could they be related to the herpes?
I am not suffering physically; it is the fear of not finding a future partner willing to risk intimacy with me that is most concerning.
-- Anon
A: A positive blood test for herpes is pretty strong evidence of past infection. It could have been from any time in your life when you have had intimate relations. Most people with genital herpes are not aware they have it, and can spread virus -- and therefore be infectious -- even with no symptoms. However, people with active herpes infection, with blisters or ulcers, are much more infectious.
Canker sores, also called aphthous ulcers, are ulcers in the mouth. They are not related to herpes or any other known infection. However, cold sores -- which most often are blisters on the lips, but can be in other locations in the mouth -- are usually caused by oral herpes, herpes simplex 1.
Genital herpes lesions do not always look like the standard picture in the textbook ("a dewdrop on a rose petal"). Your gynecologist can do a viral culture, which could validate the diagnosis.
There is treatment for genital herpes. Acyclovir and similar drugs are not antibiotics but are specific antiviral drugs for herpes. They are effective at shortening outbreaks when taken immediately at onset of symptoms, and at reducing outbreaks if taken every day.
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!