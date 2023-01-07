Dear Dr. Roach: Radiofrequency ablation considerably lessens back pain

DEAR DR. ROACH: I suffered a lower back injury in 2001, with crushed and bulging discs in the L2, L3, L4 and L5 vertebras. After over a year of physical therapy and drugs, my pain doctor tried an epidural injection, which did not work, and then suggested I try something new at that time called a radiofrequency ablation, also called a lumbar facet rhizotomy. It’s done as an outpatient surgery and may have to be repeated. I’ve done so many that I opt for no anesthesia. It works great; I even get up and drive myself home! I’ve learned to limit my activities, so as to not cause more damage due to my disabled pain receptors. I have been pain- and drug-free for almost 20 years. The treatment usually lasts 9 to 14 months, and when I feel the nerves starting to fire again and causing me pain, I just schedule the procedure and have them ablated again. Whenever I see somebody walking funny with back pain, I mention this procedure to them. Several of them have come back and thanked me for saying something. Doctors don’t seem to promote this procedure, and I don’t understand why. It’s clearly another option besides surgery and addictive medication. It’s been a win-win for me, as opposed to surgery. Please help promote this wonderful, yet “unknown” procedure. I’m still living an active normal life at 64, 20 years after I was told I may end up in a wheelchair.

--- J.S.

A: Radiofrequency ablation of the nerves in the back has been used since the 1970s in people with intractable back pain. The procedure uses an electrode that heats the nerves in the facet joints of the back, stopping pain conduction. This is done when the treating physician is sure that the pain is coming from these particular nerves, called the lumbar medial branch nerves. This procedure is not appropriate for all types of back pain. Typically, the physician will perform a block using an injection, and if this is successful, but short-lived, as is often the case, a radiofrequency ablation is considered. When it works, a year of relief is typical (some shorter, a few up to three years) before the nerve fibers regenerate, at which point the procedure can be repeated. Burning or numbness around the injection site is the most common adverse effect. Effectiveness rates in the published literature range from 50% to nearly 100% in small trials of carefully chosen subjects. However, a large randomized trial of this procedure in subjects who were being treated with an exercise program and psychological support did not show a significant improvement in pain or function. I agree with you that this procedure is safer than surgery, and while I’m glad it’s worked for you, the evidence of benefit from the highest-quality trials is lacking.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have osteoporosis caused by heartburn medication. So now what type of osteoporosis medicine can I take?

-- B.K.

A: Proton pump inhibitors such as omeprazole (Prilosec) can interfere with the body's ability to absorb calcium. There is a small increase in osteoporosis among long-term users of PPIs, although the evidence for an increase in fractures is less convincing. Still, I recommend increasing dietary calcium in women and men on long-term proton pump inhibitors -- and think twice before using proton pump inhibitors long term to begin with, unless they are absolutely needed.

If a person continues to have osteoporosis despite adequate calcium intake, and if the PPI has been stopped or can't be, then it is reasonable to consider medication treatment for the osteoporosis. It may be that you were going to develop osteoporosis even without being on a PPI.

First-line treatment for osteoporosis is usually a bisphosphonate, such as alendronate (Fosamax) or risendronate (Actonel), since there is strong evidence that they are effective at preventing fractures. People taking these medications should be re-evaluated after three to five years of treatment. Treatment may often be stopped or paused then, as there is a risk of atypical fractures of the hip after that time.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 75 years old with good vision. Recently, my optometrist noticed a few tiny spots that could signal the start of macular degeneration, and urged me to start taking vitamins to possibly slow the onset. I started taking Bausch and Lomb's PreserVision supplement. It seems that the combination of ingredients in the product by themselves would be beneficial and are the only supplements or meds that I take.

My question is about the success of that product. I believe a recent article indicated that it could slow development of macular degeneration but not prevent it. Do you have any opinions on the product or the need for this type of supplement?

-- S.W.

A: People with diagnosed age-related macular degeneration and significant abnormalities in the retina should take the combination of vitamins and minerals proven to slow the onset and progression of AMD. The PreserVision is the only product that exactly replicates the combination used in the studies (called AREDS and AREDS-2) that showed this benefit. It is indeed not a cure but was beneficial, and along with smoking cessation, remains the only effective treatment for the dry form of AMD.