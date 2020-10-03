Dear Dr. Roach: Rare statin side effect requires expert evaluation

DEAR DR. ROACH: In your column about statins, you said they have the potential for side effects. Why don't doctors know or consider these when prescribing them or tell you when to stop taking them? After a few years on statins, I had muscle aches, especially in my legs. Not one doctor acknowledged it when I asked if it could be the statins -- except to say "Let's try another one."

It wasn't until I read an article online written by two European doctors and one from San Diego that talked in depth about statin side effects. That's why they said they don't prescribe statins like the doctors here in the U.S. They said if you take a statin, the doctor should tell you to also use Coenzyme Q10 supplement as that is what the statins takes from your muscles.

-- J.W.

A: I am sorry to hear about your experience, and disappointed none of your doctors apparently made a correct diagnosis.