Dear Dr. Roach: Raynaud's features an aggressive response to cold extremities

DEAR DR. ROACH: Sixty years ago, I was diagnosed with Raynaud's syndrome by my doctor. I started taking nifedipine during winter months, but not during the summer. After moving to Colorado, I took the medication year-round because the weather here was often cool in the mountains even in summer. Then I was told to take two tablets a day rather than just one. I had been wearing support hose for three years due to leg swelling. One day I reviewed the medication paper that comes with the prescription and saw that nifedipine could be causing leg swelling. So, I discontinued taking the prescription last summer, but I am really struggling with symptoms in my hands and feet. Is there any other medication available to improve my circulation? Even wearing socks and gloves all day is not helping this winter.