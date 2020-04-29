Dear Dr. Roach: Reader needs an alternate injection site for shingles vaccine

I contacted GlaxoSmithKline, the manufacturer of Shingrix, who told me that although the vaccine was only studied when administered in the deltoid (shoulder muscle), the anterior-lateral thigh is an acceptable alternate location to give the vaccine, which I also confirmed with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

If the pharmacy staff are uncomfortable giving the vaccine there (and I can understand why), then you might arrange to get the vaccine from the pharmacy and bring it to your doctor, who can give you the dose in his or her office. I have done this for my patients.

Dear Dr. Roach: I am age 90. When I rise in the morning, I must sit on the edge of the bed for a minute or two to ease my dizziness. It takes an hour before it calms. Some of my golf pals have the same issue. Are there medicines or vitamins to reduce the dizziness?

-- W.J.G.

A: What you are experiencing is called orthostatic hypotension, which just means the blood pressure goes down when you stand up. Dizziness on standing is extremely common, but especially so as we get older. The body has numerous systems to allow blood to get up to our brains when we stand up, and these systems just get less sensitive over time.