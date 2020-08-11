Dear Dr. Roach: Reader needs new strategy for heel cracks

Saline spray is a good long-term solution for many people, and your ENT doctor knows your anatomy like nobody else. For people who haven't had surgery, or at the direction of your ENT doctor, you could consider a trial of a nasal steroid, for example fluticasone (Flonase) if the saline alone is inadequate.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I need a hip replacement. The orthopedic surgeon does not want to perform the surgery because I have E. coli in my urine (greater than 100,000 in the culture). The E. coli started four years ago when I had Foley catheters and intermittent self-catheterization. After many antibiotics, we still can't beat the E. coli. I had TURP 11 months ago. Is the ortho surgeon being reasonable? While you're at it, any comments on E. coli?

-- R.X.

A: The orthopedic surgeon wants to minimize risk of infection to the hip prosthesis, which is potentially disastrous. However, the risk from a person with bacteria in the urine and no symptoms -- I'm not clear whether you have symptoms -- is low. Consultation with an infectious disease specialist may help. Often, a dose of antibiotics is given preoperatively, so that any bacteria that might have happened to come out of the urine and into the blood will be killed and unable to spread to the joint prosthesis.