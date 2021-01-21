Dear Dr. Roach: Recommendations for COVID-contact quarantine timeframes

DEAR DR. ROACH: In regard to your recent column on COVID-19 exposure, though it may seem logical to advise the person to avoid playing tennis that night with a contact of a COVID case, the person who was the contact was described as having "not seen his son for at least one week before the diagnosis." In fact, the recommended look-back time for defining "contact" is 48 hours before the onset of symptoms or before a positive sample was collected in someone who is asymptomatic. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a "close contact" is "someone who was within 6 feet of an infected person for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more over a 24-hour period starting from 2 days before illness onset (or, for asymptomatic patients, 2 days prior to test specimen collection) until the time the patient is isolated."

Stating that the father of the son needs to quarantine would lead to many more people quarantining than is currently recommended. Though that might truly be useful, current efforts are aimed at contacts of known cases whose exposure was within the period when the risk of transmission was most significant.

-- M.K.

A: I appreciate Dr. M.K., who is a professor of medicine and an infectious disease specialist, for writing. I wrote my answer to be as cautious as possible, but Dr. M.K.'s point is correct that the last exposure to the son was several days before the son developed symptoms -- and presumably several days before the son had the positive COVID test, though the submitted question implied the test was earlier than the symptoms. The father would not currently be recommended to quarantine by the CDC's guidelines. However, a person should consider their own risk of severe complications should they become infected when planning activities.

