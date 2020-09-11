Dear Dr. Roach: Regular exercise, moderate diet best for diabetes prevention

Your body mass index, or BMI, is 27.8. A few pounds of weight lost -- I really do mean just a few pounds -- could reduce your risk of developing diabetes in the future, but you would want to lose weight the right way, through a healthy diet and regular exercise.

Even though statins increase the risk of developing diabetes in those people who are predisposed to developing diabetes, the benefit in preventing heart attack outweighs the risk. That is, as long as statins are appropriately prescribed to people with existing heart disease or those at very high risk. The benefits of statins in people with no known heart disease lessen with advancing age, and I seldom prescribe statins to people over 85 unless they are known to have blockages in the arteries.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 63-year-old female who has suffered with Epstein-Barr virus twice in the past two years. My understanding is that for many people, this virus lies dormant until a trigger, such as stress, causes it to emerge.

My symptoms consisted of fever, extreme exhaustion and weakness. After three weeks, I am slowly feeling better. I never want to feel like this again! Aside from maintaining a healthy diet, exercising and stressing less, do you have any suggestions as to how I can stay symptom-free in the future?

-- R.K.