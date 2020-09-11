Dear Dr. Roach: Regular exercise, moderate diet best for diabetes prevention

DEAR DR. ROACH: I've been taking the statin Zocor for the past 30 years. I understand that one of the side effects is diabetes. I will be 84 in August, and I have a family history of diabetes. Last year, my A1C reading put me in the prediabetes range. I have remained active by walking, using small weights, etc., and I watch my calorie intake. I weigh 199 pounds at 5 feet, 11 inches tall. I was disappointed with a follow-up A1C reading because I thought my actions would take me out of the prediabetic range.
I'm aware that after 65, the pancreas produces less insulin. What are your recommendations?
-- R.C.
A: For most older people with diabetes, resistance to insulin is the primary reason. This is opposed to decreased insulin output, although the pancreas does lose some ability to make insulin with age. The mechanisms by which statins predispose a person to diabetes are not clear, but they probably include both resistance to insulin and decreased production.
Regular exercise and a moderate diet are the mainstays of diabetes prevention. Since you are walking and weightlifting, diet is the most likely place where you might be able to make changes. Even so, it may not be possible to prevent diabetes entirely. Visit a registered dietitian nutritionist for some personalized dietary advice.
Your body mass index, or BMI, is 27.8. A few pounds of weight lost -- I really do mean just a few pounds -- could reduce your risk of developing diabetes in the future, but you would want to lose weight the right way, through a healthy diet and regular exercise.
Even though statins increase the risk of developing diabetes in those people who are predisposed to developing diabetes, the benefit in preventing heart attack outweighs the risk. That is, as long as statins are appropriately prescribed to people with existing heart disease or those at very high risk. The benefits of statins in people with no known heart disease lessen with advancing age, and I seldom prescribe statins to people over 85 unless they are known to have blockages in the arteries.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 63-year-old female who has suffered with Epstein-Barr virus twice in the past two years. My understanding is that for many people, this virus lies dormant until a trigger, such as stress, causes it to emerge.
My symptoms consisted of fever, extreme exhaustion and weakness. After three weeks, I am slowly feeling better. I never want to feel like this again! Aside from maintaining a healthy diet, exercising and stressing less, do you have any suggestions as to how I can stay symptom-free in the future?
-- R.K.
A: Epstein-Barr virus is the classic cause of infectious mononucleosis, which is a common condition in children and adolescents. Its symptoms of early fever followed by days or weeks of fatigue are nonspecific. Other viruses and even a parasite can cause a similar symptoms. Blood testing can confirm the diagnosis.
EBV is in the herpes family, and like all herpesviruses, it does lay dormant in the body. Unlike herpes simplex or varicella-zoster, it is very unlikely to recur. It is very rare to get mononucleosis from EBV more than once, although it happens occasionally if the immune system is severely depleted, such as in advanced HIV. It is almost unheard-of to get it at age 63.
Blood test results for EBV can be misinterpreted. If you ever had EBV -- say, in childhood -- you will have a positive antibody test for the IgG antibodies. Active infection stimulates the IgM antibodies. I suspect you may have had the IgG antibodies that were misinterpreted as active infection. If you really had recurrent EBV with positive IgM antibodies (or other, more precise tests of viral activity), then a visit with an immunologist and an infectious disease specialist is wise.
Your own advice -- healthy diet, regular exercise, decreasing stress -- are all good, commonsense ways of improving your immune system. I would add regular sleep to the list, and unless you really have had active EBV, which would surprise me, you shouldn't need more than that.
