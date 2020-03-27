Dear Dr. Roach: Respiratory infection depends on exposure

Dear Dr. Roach: I am a 68-year-old female in good health taking no medications. I try to take a 40-minute walk every day. I get the high-dose flu shot each fall and have had two pneumonia shots. This year I got a sinus infection with a cough that's lasted over three weeks. The year before, I got a deep cough that lasted almost a month. I may not get the full-blown flu, but why do I suffer from things like this every winter?
-- D.S.
A: Your likelihood of getting an upper respiratory infection depends on how much exposure to germs you get.
Adults average one to two colds per year, but those with small children may get six to 10. I used to think my immune system was great: I never got colds. Then I had children. Adults over 60 get fewer than one per year, on average.
Regular colds may be complicated by sinus infections. Some viruses and bacteria predispose to a long-lasting cough, and some people are more likely to develop that complication.
Meticulous handwashing dramatically reduces colds and other respiratory infections.
Dear Dr. Roach: Does eating late at night make you gain weight?
-- M.S.
A: There is a myth that calories eaten late at night are somehow more important than those eaten at other times. Eating late at night does not necessarily lead to being overweight. It remains how much you eat and how much you exercise that ultimately determines weight gain or loss.
However, there are patterns of eating that are more associated with unhealthy eating and with weight gain. Night eating is one that is commonly associated with poor eating habits. Nighttime eating may also be considered a specific eating disorder. In this group, with strict criteria for diagnosis, treatment with an antidepressant led to 2.9 kilogram (over 6 pounds) of weight loss in overweight people with nighttime eating.
While not everyone with nighttime eating will gain weight, many people choose poor foods late at night, which tend to make weight gain more likely. There is also good evidence that late-night eating is not good for dental health. So, if you are going to eat late at night, choose healthier foods and practice good dental care.
Dear Dr. Roach: Can you write about the risk/reward of taking 1 mg finasteride daily for life. I'm 68 and now see thinning of my hair and less hair per inch, front and top. I'm considering going the way of my brother and some friends and trying it. Supposedly, this product stops hair loss and prompts new growth in over 80% of users, rarely with side effects. With boomers aging, finasteride/Propecia is becoming more popular.
-- J.J.
A: Finasteride, sold as Propecia 1 mg for hair loss, is also used (as Proscar 5 mg) for enlarged prostate. It blocks the formation of a type of testosterone, dihydrotestosterone, which is responsible for both hair loss and enlargement of the prostate in men.
Eighty percent benefit is a bit better than the data actually show. About 2/3 of men on finasteride showed overall improvement (only 1% actually lost hair) in a placebo-controlled study; 7% of the placebo group got better, and a third had significant loss. The hair tended to be darker and thicker, and about half of men were satisfied with their hair after treatment.
The major side effect affects sexual function -- about 1.5% of men noted this side effect. In some cases, the sexual side effects persisted even after stopping the medication. Other side effects were rare.
The cost is an issue, but many physicians prescribe the 5 mg tablets with instructions to break into 1/4 tablets.
Dear Dr. Roach: There are a number of gut tests being offered by different companies to look at a person's microbiome. I have been recommended to use one to look at my gut microbial ecology. Can you comment on the reliability and usefulness of these tests?
-- B.N.
A: It is increasingly clear that the trillions of bacteria that live in our gut have significant impacts on our overall health, but we are just beginning to understand the complex associations. I believe that a comprehensive evaluation of the microbiome -- a term used to describe the number and types of bacteria -- may lead to important insights into development of specific medical conditions. However, I am pretty sure that we aren't yet at a place where consumer testing is likely to lead to benefits for an individual.
Before ordering any test, it is worthwhile to ask, How will the test result change my behavior? What will I do differently, and what benefit can I expect? This is true with any clinical laboratory or radiology test a doctor orders, and now that consumers can order this test and others, they should consider whether it's worth it. I have not found convincing evidence that there are specific actions a person should take based on the results.
There is strong evidence that a diet high in vegetables, legumes, fruits and whole grains, and low in saturated fats, in addition to the known benefits in reducing risk for both cancer and heart disease, also increases the diversity in the microbiome, which is considered a measure of overall gut health.
In my opinion, there isn't enough knowledge yet to make commercial microbiome testing likely to lead to an individual benefit.
