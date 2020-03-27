Dear Dr. Roach: Respiratory infection depends on exposure

A: It is increasingly clear that the trillions of bacteria that live in our gut have significant impacts on our overall health, but we are just beginning to understand the complex associations. I believe that a comprehensive evaluation of the microbiome -- a term used to describe the number and types of bacteria -- may lead to important insights into development of specific medical conditions. However, I am pretty sure that we aren't yet at a place where consumer testing is likely to lead to benefits for an individual.

Before ordering any test, it is worthwhile to ask, How will the test result change my behavior? What will I do differently, and what benefit can I expect? This is true with any clinical laboratory or radiology test a doctor orders, and now that consumers can order this test and others, they should consider whether it's worth it. I have not found convincing evidence that there are specific actions a person should take based on the results.

There is strong evidence that a diet high in vegetables, legumes, fruits and whole grains, and low in saturated fats, in addition to the known benefits in reducing risk for both cancer and heart disease, also increases the diversity in the microbiome, which is considered a measure of overall gut health.

In my opinion, there isn't enough knowledge yet to make commercial microbiome testing likely to lead to an individual benefit.

