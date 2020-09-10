Dear Dr. Roach: Results of long-time consecutive flu shots are conflicting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm a 76-year-old oncologist. I was scheduled to run a 10k race when I was 42 and got the flu the night before and was too ill to run. I've been getting flu shots yearly ever since. Knock on wood, I haven't contracted flu for 34 years. I'm aware that flu shots can differ from one year to the next, but it seems to me that antibody levels should be high. Has anyone looked at antibody levels in patients like me who have had so many flu shots?

-- J.M.C.

A: The cumulative effect of many years of consecutive flu shots has been looked at, but the results are conflicting.

On one side, studies have shown that at least in some particular years (2011-2012 and 2012-2013), those who had gotten a flu shot in both consecutive years had less protection in the second year than those who got only the flu shot the second year. However, other studies, looking at a longer timeline, have shown that people who get their vaccines every year have lower-than-expected risk of hospitalization or death due to flu.