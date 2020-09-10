Dear Dr. Roach: Results of long-time consecutive flu shots are conflicting

DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm a 76-year-old oncologist. I was scheduled to run a 10k race when I was 42 and got the flu the night before and was too ill to run. I've been getting flu shots yearly ever since. Knock on wood, I haven't contracted flu for 34 years. I'm aware that flu shots can differ from one year to the next, but it seems to me that antibody levels should be high. Has anyone looked at antibody levels in patients like me who have had so many flu shots?
-- J.M.C.
A: The cumulative effect of many years of consecutive flu shots has been looked at, but the results are conflicting.
On one side, studies have shown that at least in some particular years (2011-2012 and 2012-2013), those who had gotten a flu shot in both consecutive years had less protection in the second year than those who got only the flu shot the second year. However, other studies, looking at a longer timeline, have shown that people who get their vaccines every year have lower-than-expected risk of hospitalization or death due to flu.
The antibody levels themselves are not the best indicator of effectiveness of the flu vaccine, because antibody levels can drop to nondetectable and still provide a person protection. The protection can be very long-lasting. Memory B-cells can still be found in people who survived the 1918 flu pandemic (which was strain H1N1), and those have protected them from other H1N1 seasonal influenzas.
Health care workers -- especially an oncologist like you, who is taking care of people with immune systems weakened by disease or chemotherapy -- need to protect our patients by getting the flu vaccine every year. It protects us and our families as well, and the consensus is that yearly flu shots have a large overall benefit.
DEAR DR ROACH: Is it safe to use hemorrhoid cream under your eyes, as three actresses on TV said they do?
-- C.P.
A: Hemorrhoid creams are made with petrolatum, mineral oil and a vasoconstrictor, such as phenylephrine. Some contain hydrocortisone. The manufacturer of Preparation H doesn't recommend using its products under the eyes, and I don't either. Vasoconstrictors may temporarily make the skin feel tighter, as the blood vessels constrict, but this is doing nothing to help you in the long term. Hydrocortisone should not be applied to the face for prolonged periods, as it can permanently thin the skin on your face. Petrolatum and mineral oil can block pores and predispose to acne. I recommend using only products designed for the face, on the face.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 63-year-old female who has suffered with Epstein-Barr virus twice in the past two years. My understanding is that for many people, this virus lies dormant until a trigger, such as stress, causes it to emerge.
My symptoms consisted of fever, extreme exhaustion and weakness. After three weeks, I am slowly feeling better. I never want to feel like this again! Aside from maintaining a healthy diet, exercising and stressing less, do you have any suggestions as to how I can stay symptom-free in the future?
-- R.K.
A: Epstein-Barr virus is the classic cause of infectious mononucleosis, which is a common condition in children and adolescents. Its symptoms of early fever followed by days or weeks of fatigue are nonspecific. Other viruses and even a parasite can cause a similar symptoms. Blood testing can confirm the diagnosis.
EBV is in the herpes family, and like all herpesviruses, it does lay dormant in the body. Unlike herpes simplex or varicella-zoster, it is very unlikely to recur. It is very rare to get mononucleosis from EBV more than once, although it happens occasionally if the immune system is severely depleted, such as in advanced HIV. It is almost unheard-of to get it at age 63.
Blood test results for EBV can be misinterpreted. If you ever had EBV -- say, in childhood -- you will have a positive antibody test for the IgG antibodies. Active infection stimulates the IgM antibodies. I suspect you may have had the IgG antibodies that were misinterpreted as active infection. If you really had recurrent EBV with positive IgM antibodies (or other, more precise tests of viral activity), then a visit with an immunologist and an infectious disease specialist is wise.
Your own advice -- healthy diet, regular exercise, decreasing stress -- are all good, commonsense ways of improving your immune system. I would add regular sleep to the list, and unless you really have had active EBV, which would surprise me, you shouldn't need more than that.
