Dear Dr. Roach: Risk of gluten in prescription medications unlikely :
Dear Dr. Roach: Risk of gluten in prescription medications unlikely :

keithroach

Dr. Keith Roach

DEAR DR. ROACH: As a person suffering from celiac disease, I must be careful with every morsel I put into my mouth. That includes medications, and I am having difficulty finding a list of gluten-free drug manufacturers. I called my pharmacist and was told to ask my doctor. My doctor didn't seem to have the answers, either. I even consulted a Physicians Desk Reference but could not locate gluten-free medications or manufacturers. Surely someone has the information handy. Can you help me?

-- L.N.

A: The Food and Drug Administration says this on its website: "Based on information available to the Agency, we are aware of no oral drug products currently marketed in the United States that contain wheat gluten or wheat flour intentionally added as an inactive ingredient. We would expect any such product, if it existed, to include wheat gluten or wheat flour in the list of ingredients in its labeling."

Bills have been introduced in both the House and Senate to require manufacturers to label whether their medications contain gluten. Currently, the FDA recommends manufacturers use the following label: "Contains no ingredient made from a gluten-containing grain (wheat, barley, or rye)." I looked up the official prescribing information for some newer medications, but unfortunately was unable to find a single medication that contained this statement as part of their package insert, so I strongly support the proposed bills.

