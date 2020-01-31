Dear Dr. Roach: Routine forceful straining is never a good idea

Dear Dr. Roach: Four years ago, I had a second heart operation, for constrictive pericarditis. I was advised not to strain when having a bowel movement. Do I still need to worry about this? How does having a bowel movement affect your heart?

-- G.H.

A: Straining for a bowel movement involves closing the glottis to prevent the air in the lungs from coming out, and constricting the chest and stomach muscles to increase the pressure in the chest and abdomen. This pressure is felt by the heart, which needs to beat more forcefully. In the period after surgery, where the pericardium and chest wall have just been repaired, this can damage or even tear the healing tissue. Four years later, you are in no danger of that.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Still, forceful straining is never a good idea. That pressure is felt by the colon as well, and can lead to diverticulosis. A diet friendlier to the colon or a stool softener is appropriate if you feel the need to strain routinely. A lower toilet or a toilet footrest can also make your anatomy more efficient so you don't need to strain.