Dear Dr. Roach: Routine forceful straining is never a good idea

Dear Dr. Roach: Four years ago, I had a second heart operation, for constrictive pericarditis. I was advised not to strain when having a bowel movement. Do I still need to worry about this? How does having a bowel movement affect your heart?
-- G.H.
A: Straining for a bowel movement involves closing the glottis to prevent the air in the lungs from coming out, and constricting the chest and stomach muscles to increase the pressure in the chest and abdomen. This pressure is felt by the heart, which needs to beat more forcefully. In the period after surgery, where the pericardium and chest wall have just been repaired, this can damage or even tear the healing tissue. Four years later, you are in no danger of that.
Still, forceful straining is never a good idea. That pressure is felt by the colon as well, and can lead to diverticulosis. A diet friendlier to the colon or a stool softener is appropriate if you feel the need to strain routinely. A lower toilet or a toilet footrest can also make your anatomy more efficient so you don't need to strain.
Dear Dr. Roach: I often wonder how many colds and other contagious illnesses could be prevented if only we stopped the practice of shaking hands. Of course, there's no answer to this question, but if our culture would stop this practice, I bet we would all be healthier!
-- M.W.
A: Most colds are spread by hand-to-hand contact; however, they also can be transmitted through aerosol droplets. Not shaking hands is very likely to reduce cold and flu transmission (and as you suggest, many other diseases as well).
Frequent hand-washing has almost as much benefit as avoiding handshakes. If you do shake hands, it's a very good idea to be careful not to touch your face until you wash your hands.