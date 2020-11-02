Dear Dr. Roach: Seasonal allergies are a twice-yearly source of misery

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 62 years old and have no health problems except seasonal allergies during spring and fall. I exercise regularly and eat only healthy vegetarian food and fruits.

My symptoms are watery eyes and nose, itching, chest congestion, sneezing, coughing and difficulty sleeping at night due to pollen in the air during early spring/fall seasons. I have had this issue for the past 30 years, since moving from India. The allergies last for 10 to 15 days each season, and then I am normal.

I was told by doctors that this is an immune overreaction issue and will never go away in my lifetime.

-- M.K.

A: In the spring, tree pollens are an abundant source of allergens, while in fall, weed pollens cause misery to those afflicted. Those may be your triggers, but it's only a guess. Finding your specific allergy trigger can help in making a plan for avoiding allergens, although what you have done already is a very good start for most outdoor allergens.