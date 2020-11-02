Dear Dr. Roach: Seasonal allergies are a twice-yearly source of misery

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 62 years old and have no health problems except seasonal allergies during spring and fall. I exercise regularly and eat only healthy vegetarian food and fruits.
My symptoms are watery eyes and nose, itching, chest congestion, sneezing, coughing and difficulty sleeping at night due to pollen in the air during early spring/fall seasons. I have had this issue for the past 30 years, since moving from India. The allergies last for 10 to 15 days each season, and then I am normal.
I was told by doctors that this is an immune overreaction issue and will never go away in my lifetime.
-- M.K.
A: In the spring, tree pollens are an abundant source of allergens, while in fall, weed pollens cause misery to those afflicted. Those may be your triggers, but it's only a guess. Finding your specific allergy trigger can help in making a plan for avoiding allergens, although what you have done already is a very good start for most outdoor allergens.
Allergies are indeed an effect of a robust immune system that's been activated against what it perceives as an invader. Tamping down the immune system is one effective strategy. Antihistamine drugs work against one part of the cascade. They are helpful for many, but don't seem to be working perfectly well for you. Loratadine (Claritin) has the advantage of not getting into the brain, so it does not cause uneasiness or sleepiness any more than a placebo. It also does not raise blood pressure. It's much more likely that it's the decongestants causing that side effect.
If one antihistamine doesn't work, it is reasonable to try another, such as cetirizine (Zyrtec) or fexofenadine (Allegra). Nasal steroids are more effective than antihistamines for most, and the combination of the two is highly effective. Unfortunately, since nasal steroids take at least a week to reach full effectiveness, you would have to start them before symptoms develop in spring and again in fall. There are alternative medications, such as leukotriene inhibitors (another part of the inflammatory cascade) and mast cell inhibitors (which block a key cell in the pathway).
