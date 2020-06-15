Dear Dr. Roach: Seasonal allergy meds seem to help reader sleep better

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Dr. Roach: I'm a 58-year-old male with seasonal allergies. I often take the generic versions of Zyrtec and Claritin to deal with the symptoms. While neither of those makes me drowsy, I do sleep much better — usually longer, and I don't wake up in the middle of the night after taking either of these medications. This is more pronounced with Zyrtec than with Claritin.

Since I sometimes don't sleep very well, I find myself taking these drugs more often than needed. I wonder if this is something I should discontinue. Am I sleeping longer because my sleep is less restful, similar to the effect alcohol has on sleep? I also read an article last year that indicated that another allergy medication, Benadryl, was linked to an increased risk of dementia. Are there any similar concerns with these allergy medications?

— K.S.