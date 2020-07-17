Dear Dr. Roach: 'Senile purpura' is the medical name for bruising in seniors

— L.

A: Enemas are neither necessary nor recommended for everyday use and should be used only for constipation after several days' worth of no bowel movement, when other safer treatments have been ineffective. In this case, enemas can prevent impaction. Enemas, if used, should be warm water, rather than with soap, which can damage the lining of the colon.

Some people, such as those who are bedridden with chronic illness, may need enemas on a regular basis, but this is uncommon and only to be done under doctor's orders.

I was unaware there was a "fad."

DEAR DR. ROACH: My husband has been an alcoholic for 30 years. I have recently started to sleep in our living room due to his smell. He is furious! I have not slept well for so long — I know it's affected my health. He doesn't want me sick, but he is making me sick. Please stress in your column how important sleep is — for everybody!

-- S.D.

A: There's a lot more wrong here than just sleep.