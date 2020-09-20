Dear Dr. Roach: Several factors influence which BP med is the best to prescribe

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DEAR DR. ROACH: With all the different medications available for high blood pressure, what factors determine the medicine a doctor will prescribe?

-- J.E.P.

A: The first consideration is whether the person has any other medical conditions that would make a particular medication more advantageous. Someone with diabetes and protein in the urine would benefit greatly from an ACE inhibitor; a person with blockages in the arteries to the heart should be on a beta blocker; someone with migraines might benefit from a calcium channel blocker or beta blocker. When a practitioner can treat two conditions with one medication, it is usually the first choice.

Similarly, if there is a condition that would make a particular antihypertensive inappropriate, the clinician avoids prescribing it. Examples include thiazide diuretics in people with gout, and beta blockers in a person with depression.

If there is no particular reason to pick a class of drug based on other medical conditions, the most commonly used classes of blood pressure drugs are diuretics, calcium channel blockers and ACE inhibitors (or their close cousins, angiotensin receptor blockers). A person's degree of high blood pressure and age are other factors.

What is equally important as choosing a blood pressure medicine is to evaluate whether it is effective and to monitor for adverse effects. There is tremendous individual variation in the effectiveness of certain medicines -- even race and ethnicity have a small role to play. Further, the initial choice might be based on sound reasons, but if a person can't tolerate it, it needs to be changed.

