Dear Dr. Roach: Shingles shot at 50? Yes, please!

DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm writing in regard to your recent column about a 56-year-old person, recommending he or she wait till 60 for the shingles shot. In 2010 I was 56 and was told by my insurance company that they would not cover the shot till I was 60. Unfortunately, that year I suffered a shingles attack that started on the back of my head and moved into my left eye. I spent an extremely painful and stressful year, not being able to see well and going through medical treatments. My cornea was permanently damaged, and each time I have tried to stop the eyedrops I am taking, the blurriness returns. So, I have told all my friends and family to get the shingles shot as soon as possible. I hate to see anyone go through what I did!
-- G.J.
A: I thank G.J. for writing. To be clear, I do recommend the shingles shot beginning at age 50. The column was about a person nervous to get the shot during the coronavirus pandemic. I said it was OK to wait because the risk of serious complications of shingles at age 50 is low.
However, as G.J. points out, the risk of complications from shingles, even at a younger age, is not zero. I do recommend the vaccine starting at age 50, but the older a person is, the greater the risk of shingles complications, and thus the more benefit they are likely to get from the vaccine.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 87 and have heart disease. I take atorvastatin and aspirin. Is it dangerous for me to get a flu shot?
-- J.B.
A: It's more dangerous for you NOT to get a flu shot than it is to get one. Although there are risks to the flu shot, they are small and almost always involve symptoms that last a day or two at the most. Even though the flu shot is "only" about 50% effective, that means a lot less flu, and flu in an 87-year-old person with heart disease is very dangerous and can be fatal. This year in particular, we want to keep people with flu out of the emergency rooms and hospitals because of COVID-19, and the single best way to do that is through flu shots.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I dry myself off after a sponge bath using a paper towel. A neighbor says that paper towels are filled with chemicals that cause infection. So far, I haven't had an infection. Can you advise?
-- G.E.
A: No, paper towels are not full of infection-causing chemicals. While I recommend a cloth towel as probably better for the environment, paper towels are effective at drying hands (and bodies). Drying hands thoroughly makes transmitting infection much less likely. Drying your body thoroughly will also prevent some infections, as many bacteria and fungi like to grow on moist skin.
DEAR DR. ROACH: Did you know that all statins deplete nutrients that are important for effective immune system function? This could explain why Americans are dying from COVID-19 so much more than our European counterparts. I think we need to know ASAP how big a risk factor statin use is for COVID-19.
-- C.E.
A: There have now been four published trials of about 9,000 patients, and statin use appears to be protective against severe or fatal disease in people infected with SARS-CoV-2. Both men and women who came into the hospital on a statin had a roughly 30% reduction in risk of dying or needing a ventilator.
Until a controlled trial proves benefit, the authors of the studies do not recommend using a statin specifically to treat COVID-19, but the data as they exist at the time of this writing suggest that statins do not increase risk, but in fact decrease risk of severe COVID-19.
