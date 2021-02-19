Dear Dr. Roach: Shingles vaccine second dose better than the alternative

DEAR DR. ROACH: I read your column every day and have seen many questions about the Shingrix vaccine. I have a question that hasn't been addressed. In 1991, at age 29, I was part of the Merck Varicella vaccine study at Columbia University in New York City. To qualify for the study, I went through extensive testing, and it was confirmed that I'd never had chickenpox. I received two doses of the vaccine during the trials, and they followed my titer levels for many years. As of 2007, I still had titers. The vaccine I received was the one that ended up being approved by the FDA and is currently in use.

I am getting conflicting opinions from my doctors about whether I need the Shingrix vaccine. My internist recently said, "Since you never had the chickenpox and actually received the chickenpox vaccine (Varivax), Shingrix would not be recommended for you." What is your opinion?

-- J.K.