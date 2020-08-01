Dear Dr. Roach: Shortness of breath has many causes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DEAR DR. ROACH: A recent column discussed shortness of breath on exercise. My aunt had this exact same scenario, and it turned out to be lung cancer. She ignored it for a while, then when she got checked out, it was too late -- she had stage 4 lung cancer. Please tell this person to see an oncologist. -- Anon.

A: Shortness of breath is a common concern, and it has many, many causes. However, the vast majority of them, if they will ever be diagnosed at all, will be due to a heart or lung problem, low blood count or anxiety disorder.

There are a number of heart problems that can cause shortness of breath. The term "dyspnea," Greek for "bad breathing," is used medically. Heart failure and blockages in the arteries are the most common. Heart problems are often the first to be considered, as it may be the symptoms of an impending heart attack.

Similarly, there are different lung issues that can cause trouble breathing. Asthma, chronic obstructive lung disease -- that is, emphysema and chronic bronchitis -- and the many forms of interstitial lung disease, such as pulmonary fibrosis, all are common.

Low blood count (anemia) from any cause can trigger difficulty breathing, especially with exercise.