Dear Dr. Roach: Shortness of breath has many causes

DEAR DR. ROACH: A recent column discussed shortness of breath on exercise. My aunt had this exact same scenario, and it turned out to be lung cancer. She ignored it for a while, then when she got checked out, it was too late -- she had stage 4 lung cancer. Please tell this person to see an oncologist. -- Anon.
A: Shortness of breath is a common concern, and it has many, many causes. However, the vast majority of them, if they will ever be diagnosed at all, will be due to a heart or lung problem, low blood count or anxiety disorder.
There are a number of heart problems that can cause shortness of breath. The term "dyspnea," Greek for "bad breathing," is used medically. Heart failure and blockages in the arteries are the most common. Heart problems are often the first to be considered, as it may be the symptoms of an impending heart attack.
Similarly, there are different lung issues that can cause trouble breathing. Asthma, chronic obstructive lung disease -- that is, emphysema and chronic bronchitis -- and the many forms of interstitial lung disease, such as pulmonary fibrosis, all are common.
Low blood count (anemia) from any cause can trigger difficulty breathing, especially with exercise.
Anxiety disorders, particularly panic attack, can cause recurrent episodes of difficulty breathing associated with severe anxiety. Physicians need to be meticulous to do a thorough evaluation of possible causes, even in someone with clear anxiety, before ascribing symptoms to psychological causes. It's possible the anxiety is due to, or worsened by, the shortness of breath from heart or lung problems, for example.
Initial testing for a person with new onset of significant trouble breathing usually includes an EKG, chest X-ray, oxygen level and blood count. Further testing depends on other symptoms or risk factor a person may have and the results of the initial testing.
Lung cancer, unfortunately, usually does not have many worrisome symptoms until it is advanced. Cough and weight loss occur more often than shortness of breath does.
Oncologists are generally consulted when the diagnosis of cancer is made.
Dear Dr. Roach: I read your response to the guy with itching ears in a recent column.
I have that problem from wearing hearing aids. The itching is near the surface. I asked a pharmacist what to use, and he recommended 1% hydrocortisone on a cotton swab. This solved my problem, and I have used it for years.
-- D.C.
A: I appreciate your writing. Hydrocortisone is an effective but nonspecific treatment for itching on the skin. In the case of hearing aids, it may be that your skin is having a slight reaction to the material of the hearing aid.
Many people get itching ears without hearing aids. In this case, occasionally treating the symptoms with hydrocortisone is reasonable. If it doesn't work, the ear canal needs an exam. Eczema is a common problem in the ear canal.
I am also cautious about using cotton swabs in the ears. For applying medicine near the outside of the canal, a swab should be safe, but you should be very careful with any instrument inserted into the ear, as careless swabbing can perforate the eardrum.
Dear Dr. Roach: I am on Xarelto after a blood clot in the lung. I am scheduled for a colonoscopy. The colon doctor said I need to be off Xarelto for seven to 10 days before the procedure, but it must be OK'd by my primary doctor. Is this safe?
-- D.D.
A: Some people can continue anticoagulants such as apixaban (Xarelto) for GI procedures, but if the gastroenterologist feels anticoagulation needs to be stopped, Xarelto is usually held two days before the procedure, as opposed to warfarin (Coumadin), which requires stopping a week or so before the procedure.
People at very high risk for clot (recent clotting, mechanical valve, active cancer) may need anticoagulation continued as long as possible, so are usually given short-acting anticoagulants, such as heparin. I don't think you are at high enough risk to require that, but your primary doctor (or hematologist) will determine that.
Dear Dr. Roach: This 83-year-old male has lost three contemporaries recently to lung diseases: pneumonia, COPD and cancer. Now, the public has been thoroughly educated on the hazards to lung health, such as cigarette smoking, coal mining and asbestos handling. And diet and exercise are promoted for such things as cardiovascular, gastrointestinal and musculoskeletal health, but I've never seen comparable advice for lung health. Are there any exercises to perform, substances to inhale or foods to eat that will promote my lungs' longevity?
-- R.J.B.
A: Humans have enormous lungs -- if spread out, the surface area of a lung is roughly the size of a tennis court! In a healthy person, lung function rarely, if ever, limits performance. Over time, lung function slowly decreases, and a reasonable goal would be to slow that decrease. Mostly, that means avoiding factors that damage the lung: These are cigarette smoke; other lung irritants such as cooking smoke; indoor and outdoor air pollution; the occupational hazards you mention; and radon in the home. Get your house checked if you live in an area where this is likely; find out where at tinyurl.com/CDC-radon.
There are some proactive steps you can take. One is to reduce your likelihood of infection. Getting your flu shot yearly and your pneumonia vaccines when recommended will help. Serious infection can cause permanent loss of lung function. Diet, especially fruits, have been correlated to improved lung function. Regular, moderate exercise has likewise been shown to slow lung function loss and it certainly helps muscles -- including the muscles needed to breathe. It also allows cells to get better at extracting oxygen from the blood.
Dear Dr. Roach: I'm a healthy 90-year-old woman. My problem is that my lips burn constantly, and no doctor has been able to tell me why. I use an over-the-counter lip balm about six to seven times daily to help. Do you know what could be causing my lips to burn?
— D.D.A.
A: It could be your lip balm. I see an awful lot of people using lip balms, and certain ones contain ingredients that make the lips feel better temporarily but actually cause damage to the sensitive structures in the skin of your lips. Menthol and camphor — they produce the tingling sensation in many balms — can cause an inflammatory reaction. Phenol can worsen symptoms for many people. It's used in chemical peels, which is not a good sign when it's in a product designed for lips.
I would stop using the lip balm if it contains any of these ingredients. Switch to a product without them; there are many good choices available. If you live in a sunny climate, I would also recommend you choose a balm containing sunscreen.
If quitting your lip balm doesn't solve the problem, a dermatologist should do an exam.
