Dear Dr. Roach: Should Botox injections be considered for treatment of BPH?

DEAR DR. ROACH: I would be interested in your thoughts regarding the use of Botox injections or stents to relieve the effects of BPH.
-- B.T.
A: BPH is benign prostatic hyperplasia -- enlargement of the prostate gland. It is nearly universal in older men. Its symptoms vary, but often it causes difficulty in urinating. First line treatment is usually medication, but for men who don't do well or can't take medication, there are a variety of surgical options. These include lasers, and heating and freezing the prostate tissue. Botox and stenting have been evaluated as additional options.
Botulinum toxin (Botox and others) paralyzes muscles for a prolonged period. Because the prostate has muscle tissue (a special kind of muscle called smooth muscle), botulinum toxin has been tried and initially seemed effective. However, two large trials randomized men to botulinum toxin versus saline, where neither the doctor nor the patient knew what they were getting. The results showed that saline was just as effective. Botulinum toxin has not gotten much attention since, though it may still be useful in some men who can't tolerate other options.
A urethral stent is a plastic or metal tube placed in the part of the urethra that goes through the prostate gland. In theory, these hold the urethra open and make it easier to urinate. While studies have shown benefit, not everyone had a good outcome. The stent may become dislodged or infected, and about a third of men needed to have the stents removed, which often proved difficult. Efforts continue to find better materials and techniques, but at this writing, urethral stenting is not the best option for most men with BPH.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I have diabetes, and I was looking at different types of traditional herbal teas to cut down on caffeine and to try to help my diabetes. I always double-check to make sure none of the ingredients interacts with my medications. I read the tea that I am considering is an inactivator of cytochrome P450 3A4. I am taking metformin, Arthrotec, Paxil, Eltroxin and Ventolin. Must I worry?
-- N.E.
A: The cytochrome P450 system is a major way the body has of detoxifying medications. Some medicines and a few foods (notably grapefruit juice) can affect the P450 system, especially the important enzyme CYP3A4. Depending on the medicine, increasing the activity of 3A4 can make a medication more toxic or less effective. However, the effect on the enzyme by foods is relatively small, and significant drug-food interactions are uncommon.
Your tea, like grapefruit juice, inhibits the activity of 3A4. I have access to a program that can look up drug-drug and drug-food interactions, and I found that one of the teas (Abies balsamea, also called balsam fir) will increase the effective dose of Paxil by about 40%. That is a large-enough effect that I recommend you talk to your doctor about it. They may wish to lower your dose or recommend against this particular tea.
Your pharmacist likely has access to the same or similar program that I have, and checking for interactions is a very good idea. This is particularly true for medications with large numbers of interactions (like warfarin and some HIV medications) or those where a small change in dose could lead to problems (like seizure medicines).
DEAR DR. ROACH: Many years ago, I drove a friend to visit her husband in the hospital. He was 80 and had taken a fall in their yard (no broken bones). When we got there, he was sitting upright in bed, his legs extended with his ankles resting in the cushioned cuffs of a small machine that was about the size of a foot massager. As I remember it, the cushioned part rocked from side-to-side, lifting first one leg and then the other a few inches. The object was to keep the blood circulating in the legs.
I am now 77 myself, with wonky knees, and I think I could use such a machine while resting my legs on an ottoman. I've searched online but cannot find one. What I did find was a similar machine that moves from side to side in a fishtailing motion. Am I misremembering what I saw? Would this machine have the same effect on circulation, or would the swishing movement exacerbate the osteoarthritis in my knees?
-- S.G.
A: The intermittent pressure device you saw years ago is a way to try to prevent blood clots from forming in the legs, especially in people at high risk who are unable to walk. It is not as effective as medication. It is used in people who cannot tolerate an anticoagulant, such as people who have had a major bleed.
These devices do not help arterial circulation, nor would they help or hurt your knee.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm 21 years old, and I have had trouble getting and maintaining erections since 2017. I don't smoke or drink alcohol. What might be the possible cause?
-- I.A.
A: Erectile dysfunction is a common problem in older men, but it's very uncommon in teenagers and young adults.
There are four major systems involved in erectile function. The heart and blood vessels need to be adequate, and while this is frequently a problem for older men with blockages, it would be rare but not impossible for a man your age. The nerves to the penis need to be intact, and nerve damage from trauma could occasionally cause this problem. You would have known about a nerve problem after the trauma began. Although it's rare, I have had dedicated bicyclists note decreased erections after spending all day on the bike.
The hormones of the body need to be in balance. Low testosterone is a big issue and you should be checked, but high estrogens and prolactin also can cause ED. Your doctor should consider testing all of these hormone levels.
I'm glad you don't smoke, but heavy cannabis use can lower testosterone enough to cause ED, even in young men. Finally, the brain is called the primary sex organ in humans for good reason: Psychological or relationship issues can certainly cause difficulty with erections.
Most 21-year-olds are transitioning from their pediatrician or adolescent medicine specialist to an adult medicine doctor, but any general doctor should be able to evaluate what might be going on.
