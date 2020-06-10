Dear Dr. Roach: Should osteoporosis concerns trump need for anxiety meds?

Dear Dr. Roach: After several years of acting as a caretaker for my ailing parents and helping them pass, I found myself filled with anxiety, which led to insomnia and troubled sleep. It felt like cortisol was racing through my body way too often. My doctor prescribed Lexapro -- 10 milligrams of which I have been taking 5 mg daily -- but recently I read that Lexapro and other SSRIs can also cause bone loss. As I have osteoporosis in my spine, I am now fearful of continuing with Lexapro. I have been on it for two months, and it's greatly helped my sleep and pulled me out of any anxious state. But now worry is creeping in again in regard to osteoporosis. I now am considering trying the anti-anxiety med Buspar for a short time. Do you have any recommendations or thoughts on this in regard to osteoporosis?