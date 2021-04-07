Dear Dr. Roach: Should people on immunotherapy get COVID vaccine?

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am currently on rituximab immunotherapy. I have had my first Moderna vaccine, and my second shot is scheduled in four weeks. My oncologist is not sure how the rituximab affects the immunization and the effectiveness of the vaccine. Can you explain how people on immunotherapy should most effectively take the vaccine while undergoing treatment? My next immunotherapy is three days after my second Moderna shot.
-- P.H.
A: Rituximab is a monoclonal antibody directed against B cells, the cells responsible for making antibodies. It is used for cancer treatment of B cell-related malignancies, such as non-Hodgkin's lymphomas and some leukemias. It is also used for autoimmune disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis and autoimmune skin diseases.
Because rituximab directly targets B cells, it is known to reduce effectiveness of vaccines, particularly polysaccharide vaccines such as Pneumovax, but it also blunts the response to the flu shot. When possible, it's recommended to give vaccines either before starting rituximab or at least six months after completing rituximab treatment.
Your oncologist doesn't know the effect of rituximab on the new COVID-19 vaccines because nobody does: They haven't been studied at all. While it is very likely that the vaccine is safe, it is probable that the vaccine will not be as effective in a person taking rituximab. I would speculate that it would be reasonable to consider revaccination six months after completing rituximab. Perhaps by then we will have additional knowledge to guide treatment.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm an 80-year-old male in good health. I take medication for blood pressure and cholesterol (lisinopril, atenolol, spironolactone and rosuvastatin). My wife and I still enjoy sex, and I take 100 mg of sildenafil about one hour before we have sex. It doesn't seem to give me the results I would like. Can I safely take a higher dose?
-- S.W.
A: There are several causes of erectile dysfunction, and sometimes no particular cause is found.
Medications can be a forgotten cause of erectile dysfunction. Of all the medications you take, spironolactone is the most likely to be causing a problem with sexual function. In addition to its effects as a diuretic -- which is probably why you are taking it -- it blocks androgen receptors, and can cause breast development in men, breast pain in women, decreased libido in both men and women, and erectile dysfunction in men. It would be worth discussing alternatives with your doctor. Atenolol, a beta blocker, is a less-common potential cause.
The maximum dose of sildenafil (Viagra) is 100 milligrams. However, one hour may not be long enough for the drug to reach its peak effect. Be sure to take this medicine on an empty stomach and try giving it two or three hours to get fully absorbed. My experience is that this is a much more effective way to take the medication.