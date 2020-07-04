Dear Dr. Roach: Shy bladder has reader in a legal predicament

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Dr. Roach: I have a problem called "shy bladder," which has put me in a legal predicament. I was pulled over for speeding (which I was). After passing a breathalyzer twice, I was taken to the police station to give a urine sample. I was unable to do so.

I was told I was acting nervous, but I was on the verge of a panic attack from anxiety. Normally I wait in public restrooms until I am alone before I can go. If someone comes in, I will shut off as if there were a valve.

I was given a citation for DUI for refusal. I have an upcoming court date and was hoping for any useful information.

-- M.F.

A: I have no expertise in legal matters, and you need an experienced attorney more than medical advice at the moment. Still, I hope that an explanation of "shy bladder" -- the medical term is "paruresis" -- may be useful. It is more common than you might think; a conservative estimate is 3% of the population, with more of them men.