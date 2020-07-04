Dear Dr. Roach: Shy bladder has reader in a legal predicament

Dear Dr. Roach: I have a problem called "shy bladder," which has put me in a legal predicament. I was pulled over for speeding (which I was). After passing a breathalyzer twice, I was taken to the police station to give a urine sample. I was unable to do so.
I was told I was acting nervous, but I was on the verge of a panic attack from anxiety. Normally I wait in public restrooms until I am alone before I can go. If someone comes in, I will shut off as if there were a valve.
I was given a citation for DUI for refusal. I have an upcoming court date and was hoping for any useful information.
-- M.F.
A: I have no expertise in legal matters, and you need an experienced attorney more than medical advice at the moment. Still, I hope that an explanation of "shy bladder" -- the medical term is "paruresis" -- may be useful. It is more common than you might think; a conservative estimate is 3% of the population, with more of them men.
Many people occasionally have some difficulty urinating in public bathrooms, but to be diagnosed with the disorder paruresis, the symptoms must be severe enough to interfere with daily life. I can't recall discussing this with a single patient, so it's clear that many or most people are unwilling to bring this up with their doctor.
Paruresis is thought to be related to anxiety disorders, and people who experience it are likely to have other mental health issues, including depression and obsessive-compulsive disorder -- or your anxiety-related panic attack. Treatment for paruresis is usually with cognitive-behavioral therapy.
I did some reading at the International Paruresis Association (https://paruresis.org/) and found some legal implications that might help you or your attorney, as well as information of general interest and about support groups.
Build your health & fitness knowledge
Sign up here to get the latest health & fitness updates in your inbox every week!