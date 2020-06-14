Dear Dr. Roach: Size of abdominal aneurism governs best treatment choice

Dear Dr. Roach: I just found out that my dad has an abdominal aortic aneurism that measures 4.7 centimeters. Also, he has stage 4 COPD. If the size of his aneurism makes him a candidate for surgery, how would the COPD affect that decision? How worried should we be?
-- A.A.
A: The aorta, the largest blood vessel in the body, is subject to dilation and weakening in some people, especially men with a history of smoking. Rupture of the aneurism is a feared complication because it is almost always fatal. Elective repair is considered when an aneurism is found.
Discussions about all medical procedures should include as clear as possible answers to these two questions: What are the likely outcomes if I do the procedure, and what are the likely outcomes if I don't do the procedure?
At 4.7 cm, your father's aneurism is considered "medium-sized," and has a low risk of rupture. Only 1.6% of aneurisms this size rupture. In older studies, which used open repair, the 30-day mortality rate from the difficult and dangerous surgery was 5.5%. AAA repair is generally not considered until the aneurism is greater than 5.5 cm. At this size, there is a benefit to surgery because the risk of rupture exceeds the risk of surgery. However, the individual characteristics and preferences of the patient must be considered -- patients at higher risk might benefit only when the aneurism is larger, while a few otherwise healthy patients might elect for surgery even if the aneurism wasn't quite 5.5 cm.
Because of your dad's severe COPD, his risk is higher than the average person. A prudent surgeon would be slow to recommend surgery.
Even at this point, medical management can reduce the risk of the aneurism enlarging or at least slow progression. If your dad stills smokes, quitting would be by far the most important thing he could do for his health. Regular moderate exercise is highly recommended, but he should avoid heavy weight lifting. Control of elevated blood pressure and cholesterol is probably of benefit as well.
