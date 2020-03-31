Dear Dr. Roach: Sleep apnea has two 'alarm systems' in brain of sufferers

Dear Dr. Roach: In a recent column, you commented on a reader's obstructive sleep apnea and a CPAP question. You wrote, "The person eventually will wake up ... due to lack of oxygen ..."

When I worked in heavy industry, I was told in safety training programs that it isn't the lack of oxygen in a person's body that causes the gasping reflex, but rather the buildup of carbon dioxide. If a worker in a plant entered an enclosed area that had been purged with nitrogen, breathing would seem normal because the body would exhale carbon dioxide. However, within seconds, the brain would experience oxygen deficiency and the person would pass out without any warning symptoms. This would lead to a quick death.

Was my safety training in error, or was your column an oversimplification to make your answer more easily understood by readers?

—G.C.