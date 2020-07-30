Dear Dr. Roach: Sleep habit changes aren't universal for senior citizens

MVP can cause rhythm disturbances. It is associated with several different symptoms and, as mentioned, can cause mitral regurgitation. Mitral regurgitation severe enough to cause symptoms that do not respond to medication is the most common indication for surgical treatment.

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 70, living in the U.S. for the past 40 years, and relatively in good health. I was born and grew up in India. Almost 55 years ago I had jaundice (yellow eyes). It was not uncommon to have jaundice there at a young age. Over 20 years ago, I went to a blood donation center in California to donate my blood. They tested my blood sample and told me that I was not qualified to donate because I had antibodies that showed that I'd had jaundice in the past. What problems will the recipient of my blood have?

A: While I can't be 100% sure, it's most likely that you had hepatitis B back when you were 15 or so. Hepatitis B was (and is) very common in India, and can be spread through sex or sharing anything that can carry blood, including toothbrushes and razors. No one who has ever had hepatitis B may donate blood.