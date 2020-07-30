Dear Dr. Roach: Sleep habit changes aren't universal for senior citizens

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am wondering if older people (87) need more sleep, or am I just getting lazy?
-- H.S.
A: Older people often sleep a bit less as they get older, but that is by no means universal. The recommended range is seven to eight hours per night for those over 65. Some people will certainly need a bit more, some a bit less.
If you feel well rested when you get up; don't get sleepy during the day, even during times of being quiet and not doing much; and fall asleep within 30 minutes upon going to bed, then it's likely you are getting the right amount of sleep for you, and I would say these are more important than the total numbers of sleep hours you are getting.
You should consider sleep problems, particularly sleep apnea. In addition to feeling sleepy during the day, loud snoring and especially having periods of time not breathing at night (as witnessed by a partner) are signs of sleep apnea. Poor-quality sleep can lead to people sleeping longer hours but still not feeling rested.
I would never accuse a person of being lazy without knowing a lot more. I would also say that at age 87, a person has earned the right to be a teeny bit lazy.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 74-year-old woman. I have an unusual situation for the past few years. When I have my morning bowel movement, I have a sneezing fit and my nose starts running. This happens quite often. I am baffled by this. Have you ever heard of such a thing?
-- J.O.
A: Yes, it's called defecation rhinorrhea, and it's more common than you'd think, even if some people don't realize they have it.
During a bowel movement, the nervous system is in the parasympathetic mode -- sometimes called "rest and digest" as opposed to sympathetic "fight or flight" -- and that causes dilation of blood vessels in the nose as well as other places, leading to runny nose and a sneeze reflex.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a man in his late 50s. Doctors told me for years I had mitral valve prolapse but recently, some doctors say I don't have it. I have had several EKGs and echocardiograms, which all seem to be normal. Who should I believe?
-- K.S.
A: The mitral valve separates the left atrium from the left ventricle and prevents blood from flowing backward into the left atrium when the ventricle contracts. Mitral valve prolapse is when the valve leaflets billow backward excessively into the ventricle. Often, there is associated backward flow of blood into the ventricle. This is called regurgitation.
I suspect you were given the diagnosis of MVP in the 1980s or 1990s, before echocardiography for this condition was well standardized. As many as 10% to even 20% of people were diagnosed with MVP back then. With current standards, about 2%-3% of the population will have MVP.
MVP can cause rhythm disturbances. It is associated with several different symptoms and, as mentioned, can cause mitral regurgitation. Mitral regurgitation severe enough to cause symptoms that do not respond to medication is the most common indication for surgical treatment.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 70, living in the U.S. for the past 40 years, and relatively in good health. I was born and grew up in India. Almost 55 years ago I had jaundice (yellow eyes). It was not uncommon to have jaundice there at a young age. Over 20 years ago, I went to a blood donation center in California to donate my blood. They tested my blood sample and told me that I was not qualified to donate because I had antibodies that showed that I'd had jaundice in the past. What problems will the recipient of my blood have?
-- A.R.
A: While I can't be 100% sure, it's most likely that you had hepatitis B back when you were 15 or so. Hepatitis B was (and is) very common in India, and can be spread through sex or sharing anything that can carry blood, including toothbrushes and razors. No one who has ever had hepatitis B may donate blood.
What is important for you to do now is to find out whether there is any evidence of ongoing hepatitis. Any internist or gastroenterologist can look in your blood now to determine whether you have had hepatitis A, B or C. Hepatitis B and C have chronic forms of active hepatitis, and these should be treated if you have them.
You need not worry about the recipient. Your blood would not have been given.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I had a left hip replacement five years ago. I had severely reduced range of movement and pain. I have not been happy with the results of the first replacement. I walk daily, but some days I can hardly lift my left leg. The right hip now is bone on bone, according to X-rays. It does not cause me any pain or loss of movement.
Two doctors have recommended replacement of my right hip. Will delaying the replacement of the hip and the continued bone on bone movement cause more damage, or can I continue to hold off on the surgery until the pain becomes worse?
-- J.M.
A: Most people are very satisfied with the results of their joint replacement surgeries, both knee and hip. Over 90% of patients continue to work, and have no pain or complications 15 years postoperatively, but that leaves some people with worse outcomes.
Delaying surgery does not make surgery appreciably more difficult. However, the most common feedback I get from my patients who have undergone hip replacement surgery is that they wish they had had it done sooner. Almost 60% of hip replacements last 25 years. A less than perfect result on one side does not necessarily mean you will have a bad outcome on the second side as well.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 78-year-old man who wants to keep exercising for health reasons, but it is getting a lot harder due to my burping. When I start jogging or mowing the lawn, I start burping. It's almost as if there is gas trapped in my stomach just waiting to be expelled. It doesn't hurt, and becomes less frequent after I "get over the hump" by running a bit and burping several times. The burping occurs exclusively when I am in a vertical position: I can work for hours in my garden on my hands and knees without burping. My doctor thinks it's my diet, as I do eat popcorn, peanuts and an apple every night.
-- E.M.
A: People who burp a lot tend to be those who swallow air as they eat. The medical term "aerophagia" has Greek roots and is not uncommon. Burping -- which has its own medical name, "eructation" -- and abdominal discomfort or distention are the common symptoms, and it is associated in some people with gastroesophageal reflux.
You are correct that the swallowed air literally is sitting in your stomach waiting to be expelled. It can come out only when you are upright, because the lower esophageal sphincter, through which stomach air would be expelled, is at the top of the stomach. Air rises to the top.
Avoiding gum chewing, smoking and carbonated beverages will help, if you do any of those things. Slower, more relaxed eating also may help, and a speech therapist with special training in diaphragmatic breathing techniques might be helpful. Still, I can reassure you that what you are experiencing is just an accentuation of normal physiology.
