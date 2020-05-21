Dear Dr. Roach: Some antidepressants require a long tapering period to stop

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

Dear Dr. Roach: Would you please speak about the proper way to wean off of Paxil? I have been taking 20 mg daily. To wean off, I took 10 mg alternating with 20 mg every other day for one week, then 10 mg daily for four days, then stopped. After three days, I developed dizziness, nausea, fatigue, tinnitus and intermittent "brain zaps." I felt terrible. These symptoms did not resolve after six days, so I started back on Paxil, and symptoms were relieved within a few hours. My primary care doctor just said to "wean off slowly." Could you be more specific so that others don't have to experience these withdrawal symptoms?

— C.T.

A: Paroxetine (Paxil) is one of the selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, probably the most common class of antidepressants used. Paxil has prominent anti-anxiety properties as well. All of the SSRIs, but Paxil in particular, can cause withdrawal symptoms if weaned off too quickly. Some nonpsychiatrist prescribers, especially general doctors like me, sometimes are unaware of how slowly this drug should be tapered off. Although you did have a taper, it was too fast for you, and in my opinion, too fast in general.