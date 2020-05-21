Dear Dr. Roach: Some antidepressants require a long tapering period to stop

Dear Dr. Roach: Would you please speak about the proper way to wean off of Paxil? I have been taking 20 mg daily. To wean off, I took 10 mg alternating with 20 mg every other day for one week, then 10 mg daily for four days, then stopped. After three days, I developed dizziness, nausea, fatigue, tinnitus and intermittent "brain zaps." I felt terrible. These symptoms did not resolve after six days, so I started back on Paxil, and symptoms were relieved within a few hours. My primary care doctor just said to "wean off slowly." Could you be more specific so that others don't have to experience these withdrawal symptoms?
— C.T.
A: Paroxetine (Paxil) is one of the selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors, probably the most common class of antidepressants used. Paxil has prominent anti-anxiety properties as well. All of the SSRIs, but Paxil in particular, can cause withdrawal symptoms if weaned off too quickly. Some nonpsychiatrist prescribers, especially general doctors like me, sometimes are unaware of how slowly this drug should be tapered off. Although you did have a taper, it was too fast for you, and in my opinion, too fast in general.
You've identified some of the most common withdrawal symptoms already: dizziness, headache, fatigue and nausea. I have heard the very term "brain zaps" from others getting off Paxil as well.
Four weeks is a reasonable tapering period, but eight weeks or even longer is necessary in some people. A pill cutter, easily obtainable at any pharmacy, will be your friend. I'd recommend cutting the 10 mg pills in half, and take 15 mg alternating with 20 (alternatively, you could break the tabs into ¼ if possible and take 17.5) for a week, then 15 for a week, then 15 alternating with 10 (or 12.5) for a week, and continue dropping the dose by 2.5 mg every week.
Dear Dr. Roach: In a recent column, a reader was concerned about his enlarged prostate and possible UTI. You wrote that he may possibly benefit from changing the pH of his urine, but you did not specify which way. It implied that acidic urine could be a problem. However, doesn't the drug Hiprex given for recurring UTIs help prevent infections by making the urine acidic?
— J.B.
A: Methenamine (Hiprex) is converted in an acidic environment (a pH below 5.5) to ammonia and formaldehyde. Formaldehyde is not an antibiotic, but does have general bacteria-killing effects. Hiprex also contains two organic acids, hippuric acid and mandelic acid, which help keep the urine pH low so the drug will work. Other physicians prescribe vitamin C in addition to help ensure an acidic urine.
So, it's not the acidic urine that kills the bacteria with methenamine, it's that the drug is converted to bacteria-killing formaldehyde in the acidic urine.
Methenamine is not an oft-used treatment. The antibacterial effect of the formaldehyde is weak compared with antibiotics. You are correct that it is most commonly used to prevent infections rather than to treat them.
