Dear Dr. Roach: Some encephalitis causes eliminated

DEAR DR. ROACH: My son contracted encephalitis at age 7 months in 1963. He had no upper respiratory symptoms; he just fell asleep and the developed high fever, which left him deaf and with expressive aphasia. We never understood what happened.
I recently read an article about a correlation between herpes simplex and encephalitis. My husband had many episodes of cold sores. We wonder if that could have been the source of infection. It doesn't help my son, but could be a warning to other parents not to let people kiss their babies. What do you think?
-- M.
A: It's been nearly 60 years, but I am still sorry for what happened. Seeing a child become disabled is an extraordinarily difficult thing for a parent, and raising a disabled child is a challenge for any family.
There are many causes of encephalitis, and most can potentially lead to neurological disease, including deafness and aphasia. While herpes simplex viruses are a common cause, there are many viruses, bacteria and even parasites and fungi that could have been the cause. Since this was 1963, diseases that are (nearly) eliminated now, such as measles and rubella, would be common causes; though the vast majority of those have characteristic skin findings that no doctor in 1963 would have missed (many doctors now have never seen a case).
The incidence of encephalitis in children is quite low, less than 1:10,000. Only a small percentage of those will be due to herpes simplex virus. I wouldn't advise parents in general to avoid kissing their children; however, it's a good idea not to do so when a parent is having an outbreak or oral herpes (cold sores).
DEAR DR. ROACH: My doctor started me on Flomax for prostate symptoms, but I developed retrograde ejaculation. It really bothers me. What should I do next?
-- V.M.
A: Retrograde ejaculation refers to semen traveling backward into the bladder during sexual activity. It is sometimes called a dry orgasm. It is a known complication of alpha blockers, such as tamsulosin (Flomax). It is a cause of infertility, which may or may not be a concern for you.
Although medications can be used to treat retrograde ejaculation, I suspect your doctor will stop the tamsulosin and try a different class of medication for your prostate symptoms, such as finasteride. These take much longer to work than tamsulosin. Alternatively, a urologist can provide other options for prostate treatment, such as surgery, and newer procedures, such as laser, freezing, urethral lift and water vapor treatments.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am 81 years old and in good health. I take no medications, but I am concerned about my GFR level. In 2018 my level dropped below normal at 58.5. In 2019 my level was 54.9, then 39.7, and back up to 58.5 six days later. In 2020 my level was 51.3. The level so far in 2021 is 50.1.
The doctor says she will monitor the level and also doesn't know what caused the level to be 39.7 except to ask if I had taken Advil, which I had not. How concerning are my GFR levels, and is it normal for the GFR to fluctuate? Does the amount of water you drink help to improve the GFR level?
-- J.
A: All body functions fluctuate, to greater and lesser extents. The GFR is a measurement of the kidney function, and uses a measurement of creatinine, a muscle breakdown product, to estimate the kidney's filtering ability. A temporary increase in creatinine, from not having enough fluids, for example, can make the kidney function appear worse. Drinking more fluid than necessary does not help GFR, and can actually cause problems in older people by reducing the blood sodium level.
If you plot your values on a chart, it makes it easier to ignore the fluctuations. It appears that you have had only a small decrease in GFR, as is expected. Kidney function does go down over time, but I think it unlikely you will have any problems for at least 10 years.