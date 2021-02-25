Dear Dr. Roach: Some encephalitis causes eliminated

The incidence of encephalitis in children is quite low, less than 1:10,000. Only a small percentage of those will be due to herpes simplex virus. I wouldn't advise parents in general to avoid kissing their children; however, it's a good idea not to do so when a parent is having an outbreak or oral herpes (cold sores).

DEAR DR. ROACH: My doctor started me on Flomax for prostate symptoms, but I developed retrograde ejaculation. It really bothers me. What should I do next?

-- V.M.

A: Retrograde ejaculation refers to semen traveling backward into the bladder during sexual activity. It is sometimes called a dry orgasm. It is a known complication of alpha blockers, such as tamsulosin (Flomax). It is a cause of infertility, which may or may not be a concern for you.

Although medications can be used to treat retrograde ejaculation, I suspect your doctor will stop the tamsulosin and try a different class of medication for your prostate symptoms, such as finasteride. These take much longer to work than tamsulosin. Alternatively, a urologist can provide other options for prostate treatment, such as surgery, and newer procedures, such as laser, freezing, urethral lift and water vapor treatments.