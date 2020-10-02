 Skip to main content
Dear Dr. Roach: Some prescription medications may be safer than Benadryl
Dear Dr. Roach: Some prescription medications may be safer than Benadryl

Dr. Keith Roach

DEAR DR. ROACH: I take 25 mg of Benadryl every night to go to sleep. Without it, I get a terrible night's sleep. I recently read there is a link between Benadryl and dementia. Do you know if there is a correlation?

-- L.C.

A: There is a correlation between certain drugs with anticholinergic properties and dementia. "Anticholinergic" means that the drug works against the effects of the neurotransmitter acetylcholine. The most common anticholinergics are older antihistamines like diphenhydramine (Benadryl), tricyclic antidepressants like amitriptyline and bladder antispasmodic agents like oxybutynin (Ditropan).

However, the word "correlation" is important, because it is not clear that taking these drugs increases the risk of developing dementia. It may be that people with very early dementia are more likely to be prescribed anticholinergic medications.

I recommend against sleep medications containing Benadryl, primarily because there is a clear increase in risk of car accidents and of falls among people, especially older people, who take these medications. Diphenhydramine in particular can adversely affect the quality of sleep, decreasing the restorative deep sleep and dream sleep in most people.

Newer antihistamines, such as loratadine (Claritin) or cetirizine (Zyrtec), do not have anticholinergic properties, and are a better choice for a person who needs an antihistamine. Similarly, the SSRI class of antidepressants (sertraline (Zoloft) and many others) have far fewer side effects that the older tricyclic class and are used less often. Pelvic floor exercises, bladder retraining and (if appropriate) vaginal estrogen are appropriate treatment for overactive bladder before trying medication.

In your case, if behavioral changes to help sleep are not helpful, there are prescription medications available that may be safer than Benadryl in terms of fall risk, and which are not associated with dementia.

               

