Dear Dr. Roach: Spasms may be unrelated to angioplasty

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 71-year-old male. I had a heart attack at age 50, and my doctor inserted four stents in my heart. I was overweight at that time, and the doctor told me if I do not change my lifestyle, I will need open heart surgery in five years. I lost 40 pounds and changed my diet and started exercising. Two years ago, another stent was inserted in LAD by my cardiologist. Since this date I have had heart spasms mostly at night during sleep that wake me up and last about four to five hours. Nitroglycerin is not effective. This can occur two to three times a month. Since 2000, the doctors have done six angiogram procedures. Could these angioplasties have cause side effects like the heart spasms I am having? I have gone back to my cardiologist, who has not been able to identify the cause. I am otherwise in good health.

Please help me determine what causes these heart spasms in my chest. My doctor has prescribed a muscle relaxant. This helps, but I still have spasms at night. One other factor that might be important is that the heart spasms occur more on weekend nights, and I don't exercise on the weekends.

-- M.B.

A: In angioplasty, a blockage in one of the heart arteries is opened by a balloon. It is usually accompanied by placement of a stent, which prevents the artery from closing again and provides better long-term results.

Coronary arteries can develop spasm, and while this can happen in a person with no blockages in the heart, spasm is much more likely in a person with some heart blockages. There are reports of people developing spasm in an artery with a stent, usually just past the area where the stent is. Nitroglycerine is usually effective for spasm, but there are other treatments, such as calcium channel blockers. Spasm can be definitively diagnosed by an EKG during the spasm, or by seeing the spasm during an angiogram.

