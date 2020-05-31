Dear Dr. Roach: Specialty epilepsy drug requires continued eye monitoring

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Dr. Roach: I have been taking Sabril for five years. I have drug-resistant epilepsy, and this is the first drug that has worked. It is a high-risk medication, as it can affect eyesight. I have my eyes checked every three months.

You don't hear much about this drug. Is this safe to keep taking, or should it be only taken for a short time? I would appreciate any information.

-- C.N.

A: Many people equate seizures and epilepsy. There is more than one kind of seizure, and only a person with recurrent seizures can be said to have epilepsy. Seizures from fever in children, for example, are not necessarily epilepsy. Epilepsy is best taken care of by a neurologist, ideally one with subspecialized knowledge.