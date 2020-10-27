Dear Dr. Roach: Statin drug is the source of reader's nighttime leg cramps

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 77-year-old female of Hispanic heritage. For many years I have been on cholesterol medication. It has always bothered me, but in the past year, the night cramps in my legs have been intolerable. With each new prescription of a higher dosage, it has gotten worse. After I stopped taking them, all symptoms stopped as well. This was about a year ago.

Recently, I went to the heart doctor and had cholesterol 450, triglycerides 778, HDL 45, and non-HDL-cholesterol 405. My doctor suggested that if I can't tolerate the oral medication, there is now an injection, given once a month that has shown dramatic results, but I cannot afford it.

I started taking rosuvastatin once I heard these blood tests results. After about three days, I started experiencing the nighttime cramps in my calves. I have blocked arteries in my heart, and I also have an abdominal aneurysm. I know I am not going to live forever, but of all the issues I have, the cholesterol issue gives me the most worry. Any suggestions?

-- V.M.