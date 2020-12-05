Dear Dr. Roach: Steroid rage ruined 17-year marriage

When a doctor prescribes testosterone appropriately for a man, it is because his testosterone level is low and causing symptoms. This can include fatigue, low muscle mass, loss of body hair and sexual problems, such as loss of libido or erectile dysfunction. The goal is to return the testosterone level to the normal range and relieve symptoms. When used properly, the risk of psychological adverse effects is minimal.

When anabolic steroids like testosterone are used recreationally, especially by bodybuilders or other athletes, the doses used are much higher than replacement doses. There are case reports of men developing out-of-control anger (so-called 'roid rage). This appears to be a rare or at least unusual complication of anabolic steroid use, and there is speculation that men who are going to abuse testosteronelike steroids already are more likely to have preexisting psychiatric diagnoses.