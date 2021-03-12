Dear Dr. Roach: Stones aren't a normal part of the BCG treatment picture

DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm not able to get any straight answers from the doctors about a serious issue my husband is having. He was diagnosed in August 2019 with bladder cancer. In early September 2019, the tumor, part of the lining and end of the ureter were removed and tested, and we were told they got it all. They recommended BCG immunotherapy to prevent recurrence. He had two treatments one week apart beginning October 30, 2019, and immediately started having problems, passing stones then unable to urinate. They inserted a catheter and scheduled a cystoscopy, and restarted the therapy after a few weeks.

He completed the therapy (with difficulty) in January 2020 and again experienced stones, inability to urinate and again a catheter and cystoscope. We were told they cleaned out the bladder and he needs to drink more water. Within two weeks, we were in the same boat, even though he drinks about 80 ounces of water a day.

Is this what's going to happen for the rest of his life? Is there anything that can be done to help this situation, such as dietary changes or medication? I'm desperate for some answers because I'm watching my husband suffer. I need help.