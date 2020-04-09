Dear Dr. Roach: Stroke risk should not be affected by knee injection

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Dr. Roach: Will hyaluronic acid injections in the knees increase the risk for stroke in a person with a stroke history? I had strokes about 20 years ago and have been on blood thinning meds (first aspirin, then Aggrenox) since then. The suspected stroke cause was vasculitis, although this was never definitively determined.

Recently, I have had severe, semi-debilitating knee pain. After I tried physical therapy with no success and cortisone injections with limited success, the orthopedist has suggested that I try hyaluronic acid injections. Is this safe? Can such injections increase my risk for another stroke? If hyaluronic acid would not be appropriate for me, I would appreciate any other nonsurgical suggestions you might have.

— M.H.

A: The most common cause of knee pain in older adults is osteoarthritis of the knee, and one treatment for moderately severe disease is injection of hyaluronic acid. The benefit of these injections is modest in trials compared with placebo. Side effects from injection include a painful flare-up of pain after injection. This happens perhaps 10% of the time. Infection is a serious but rare side effect.