Dear Dr. Roach: Studies don't support supplements for battling COVID-19

DEAR DR. ROACH: Due to coronavirus concerns and my age (84), a caring relative has suggested I take the following supplements: resveratrol, turkey tail mushroom and curcumin.

I've done some checking online and find only limited information on these, none of which seems to speak very positively about these supplements. What is your opinion?

— D.

A: Although there are some theoretical reasons why these might be of benefit, there are no studies to support their use. I think they are likely to be a waste of money. Worse, they might provide a false sense of security. A good diet, excellent hand hygiene and appropriate social distancing are the best ways to prevent coronavirus at the time I write this.

DEAR DR. ROACH: About a year ago, I was taking 10 mg of atorvastatin and alternating daily doses of 50 mcg and 75 mcg levothyroxine. When my doctor added 60 mg of raloxifene, my thyroid readings went from the normal range to 13 or more. My pharmacist agreed that was one of the side effects, but he had never seen it go that high. As a consequence, I now take raloxifene at night, ensuring 12 hours between my morning and evening meds. I thought this might be something your readers would find of interest.