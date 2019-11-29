Dear Dr. Roach: Studies suggest calcium supplements can increase heart risk

Dear Dr. Roach: I just completed a bone density scan that showed that I have osteopenia. My doctor has suggested that I take both vitamin D and calcium. I read your recent column that said this can increase stroke risk, which my doctor did not tell me. I am confused that she would suggest I take vitamin D and calcium if it would increase risk of stroke.
-- L.B.
A: Taken together, calcium and vitamin D reduce the risk of fracture in women with osteoporosis. Naturally, your doctor is concerned about your bones and wants to prevent a fracture, which can be devastating.
However, there is a substantial and growing body of literature suggesting that calcium supplements, but not dietary calcium, increase the risk of heart disease, and a new study showed an increased risk of stroke among those taking calcium supplements and vitamin D. However, there are other studies that have NOT shown an association between calcium supplements and heart attack or stroke. Experts are divided.
There is then a question of competing risks: The benefit of a decreased fracture risk you get in taking the calcium and vitamin D versus the possible harm in stroke and heart disease. Your doctor may have balanced the risk and felt the calcium was more benefit than harm. She may also be in the school that feels calcium supplements have little or no risk.
I am risk-averse for my patients and feel that, when possible, taking calcium through food, not supplements, gives the best of both worlds: reduced fracture risk without increasing the risk of heart disease and stroke. This may require a broader change in diet, which may be inconvenient to some. Calcium-fortified foods are another option.
