Dear Dr. Roach: Study showed taking blood pressure meds at night more helpful

DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm 85 and had been taking my blood pressure medicine in the morning for probably 25 years. I take metoprolol, losartan and a water pill. Lately I've been reading that I should take this medicine at night, so that we will be better protected against heart attacks and strokes when we wake up in the morning, when most of them occur. Since I started taking my medicine at night, my readings have been wonderful -- for example, 117/70 at the doc's office! To my surprise, my heart doctor told me to return to taking my meds in the morning because she doesn't agree with the new suggestions. What is your opinion?
-- Anon.
A: A study from Spain in 2019 showed a surprisingly large benefit to taking blood pressure medications at night. People who did had a lower risk of heart attack and stroke. The difference was so large that some experts have difficulty believing how important the time of day was. While waiting for confirmation, however, I have told my patients to take all blood pressure medication at night; however, some people find taking a diuretic ("water pill") at nighttime problematic.
DR. ROACH WRITES: Many people have written to me about Guillain-Barre syndrome and the new COVID vaccines. Little specifics are known about this because there has not been much experience with these vaccines over a long period of time. As of this writing, there have been no cases of Guillain-Barre syndrome despite tens of thousands of COVID-19 vaccines given, either during studies or since they were approved for emergency use. The data with influenza vaccines shows no increase in risk beyond what would be expected without an influenza vaccine, and people with a history of Guillain-Barre have taken flu vaccines without recurrence in studies.
In my opinion, the risk from COVID-19 is much, much higher than the risk of Guillain-Barre syndrome, even in people with a history. I recommend all people with a history of GBS discuss the vaccine with their personal physicians, but for my own patients, I see no reason why a person with a history of GBS should avoid any available COVID-19 vaccine.