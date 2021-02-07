Dear Dr. Roach: Study showed taking blood pressure meds at night more helpful

DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm 85 and had been taking my blood pressure medicine in the morning for probably 25 years. I take metoprolol, losartan and a water pill. Lately I've been reading that I should take this medicine at night, so that we will be better protected against heart attacks and strokes when we wake up in the morning, when most of them occur. Since I started taking my medicine at night, my readings have been wonderful -- for example, 117/70 at the doc's office! To my surprise, my heart doctor told me to return to taking my meds in the morning because she doesn't agree with the new suggestions. What is your opinion?

-- Anon.

A: A study from Spain in 2019 showed a surprisingly large benefit to taking blood pressure medications at night. People who did had a lower risk of heart attack and stroke. The difference was so large that some experts have difficulty believing how important the time of day was. While waiting for confirmation, however, I have told my patients to take all blood pressure medication at night; however, some people find taking a diuretic ("water pill") at nighttime problematic.