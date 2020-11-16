Dear Dr. Roach: Sudden onset of appendicitis reveals potential cancer

DEAR DR. ROACH: Recently I had a sudden onset of appendicitis and was operated on the following day laparoscopically. The surgeon explained to me that the surgery took longer than usual because of scar tissue from a total hysterectomy 10 months earlier. He said my appendix was enlarged and inflamed around the site and had some samples sent for testing on the chance of cancer. This blindsided me. He said if I were positive for cancer, I would be sent to an appendix oncology surgeon. This was totally unexpected and very upsetting. The doctor said not to worry and that I would get the results in two weeks. Of course, I can't stop worrying. How common is this, and what is the likelihood of this coming to pass?

-- I.B.

A: Cancer of the appendix is very rare, found less than 1% of appendectomies. Sometimes, all the cancer cells have been completely removed in the appendectomy, while other times, further surgery is done to make sure the cancer is completely gone. Many experts recommend further surgery on all patients with appendix cancer, but this is debated.