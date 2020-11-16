Dear Dr. Roach: Sudden onset of appendicitis reveals potential cancer

DEAR DR. ROACH: Recently I had a sudden onset of appendicitis and was operated on the following day laparoscopically. The surgeon explained to me that the surgery took longer than usual because of scar tissue from a total hysterectomy 10 months earlier. He said my appendix was enlarged and inflamed around the site and had some samples sent for testing on the chance of cancer. This blindsided me. He said if I were positive for cancer, I would be sent to an appendix oncology surgeon. This was totally unexpected and very upsetting. The doctor said not to worry and that I would get the results in two weeks. Of course, I can't stop worrying. How common is this, and what is the likelihood of this coming to pass?
-- I.B.
A: Cancer of the appendix is very rare, found less than 1% of appendectomies. Sometimes, all the cancer cells have been completely removed in the appendectomy, while other times, further surgery is done to make sure the cancer is completely gone. Many experts recommend further surgery on all patients with appendix cancer, but this is debated.
I.B. wrote back to say the test result was negative for cancer and noted: "I have always wondered if patients need to know in advance if cancer is a possibility or if the doctor should wait until tests come back and break the bad news only if that comes to pass. I'm not sure which way I lean." In general, I favor giving my patients as much information as possible, and while in this case there was some reason to suspect cancer was more likely, I don't feel telling people about a minuscule risk is helpful. It certainly leads to greater anxiety.
DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm a 70-year-old who was getting up two to three times a night to urinate. I tried tamsulosin, but the side effects bothered me. So my doc prescribed finasteride. I was told that unlike tamsulosin, finasteride actually helps shrink the prostate over time (she said that six months or more may be needed to see results). I've been on it for a little over six months and getting up once a night is the norm. What's your take on this approach?
-- L.R.
A: Although most men tolerate tamsulosin well, side effects of low blood pressure and dizziness, especially upon standing, are common, although they tend to get better over time. If a medicine like tamsulosin really can't be tolerated, then I agree with a trial of finasteride or dutasteride.
Your doc is absolutely correct that finasteridelike drugs block the formation of a type of testosterone, dihydrotestosterone, that promotes prostate growth, and blocking the formation of DHT causes the prostate to shrink over time. The major side effects of this class of drugs are changes in sexual function, occurring in about 14% of men.
DEAR DR. ROACH: Do we know if stomach acids or the bacteria in our intestines kill the COVID-19 virus? I am worried when I don't see people wearing gloves.
-- D.F.
A: The vast majority of cases of COVID-19 come from inhaling infectious particles from a person with the virus, whether that person is symptomatic or not. The virus is inhaled into the lungs, where the infection progresses. Stomach acid and your intestinal bacteria are not effective at preventing infection since the infection starts directly from inhaled particles.
In theory, it is possible to become infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, through the oral route, perhaps by touching an infected surface and then touching your mouth. However, this seems to be a rare way of acquiring the infection. Of course, gloves and careful hand hygiene are absolutely appropriate when taking care of a person with known COVID-19 infection.
I sometimes see people wearing one pair of gloves all day, such as in the grocery store. This does nothing to help. Gloves should be worn during a risky encounter then discarded and hands washed or disinfected.
