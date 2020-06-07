Dear Dr. Roach: Surgery for hernia not necessarily a good call for 87-year-old

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Dr. Roach: I was diagnosed with a hernia on my lower right side. I sometimes have slight burning and it bulges out. My doctor told me to press on it, and when I do, it goes right back in. I was also told not to lift anything heavy, which now I don't. I am 87. Will I need surgery? Should I consider a truss? My doctor didn't say.

-- L.M.

A: Hernias in the groin are very common. They are a defect in the abdominal wall, and if they are big enough, abdominal contents can come through the defect. If the contents can be pushed easily back in, it is called a reducible hernia. If the contents cannot be pushed back in, the hernia is said to be "incarcerated."

Any incarcerated hernia or those with symptoms such as pain or inability to do activities of daily life without discomfort are usually recommended for surgery. However, surgery in an 87-year-old is a prospect that should be thoroughly discussed by both patient and doctor. Your overall health condition and the severity of your symptoms need to be carefully considered before a referral to a surgeon, who must also exercise discretion before making a recommendation about whether to proceed.

If you elect not to get surgery -- and the symptoms sound mild, as you have briefly described them -- a truss is sometimes prescribed. This device puts pressure on the hernia defect to keep the abdominal contents from coming out. I seldom prescribe them, and there is no clear evidence they work, though they do seem to help some individuals. If you get one, you need to be taught how to use it properly. A truss placed improperly can damage the abdominal contents.

