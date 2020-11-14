Dear Dr. Roach: Surgery for torn hip joint cartilage requires lengthy recovery

DEAR DR. ROACH: I'm a 55-year-old woman. I recently went to see a surgeon for a torn hip labrum. I learned that labrums do not heal on their own, and injections and physical therapy can only mitigate pain. I'm leaning toward surgery, because it makes more sense to have surgery at 55 and increase my quality of life rather than wait until 75 and live with pain. It just seems like a big surgery with a lot of post-op healing (six weeks in a brace or four weeks on crutches) and 10 weeks of physical therapy. Is it worth it?

-- S.W.

A: The acetabular labrum of the hip is a section of cartilage that helps to keep the hip joint in place and keeps the joint fluid where it belongs. (The shoulder has a labrum too, which can confuse things.) The labrum can be damaged by acute trauma, such as a tackle in American football, but in people in their 50s, it is more likely to be due to repeated small traumas, the kind that often occur with arthritis of the hip. The most common symptom is groin pain with activity.