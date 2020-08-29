Dear Dr. Roach: Surgery is a last resort for chronic back pain

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 70-year-old man with chronic back pain. I first started having serious back pain in college after spending much of my time hunched over a drawing board. Later, as an architect, my back pain reoccurred frequently. About 20 years ago, after having terrible sciatica in my left leg, I had a surgical procedure done called a laminectomy, which successfully relieved my back pain for many years.

Now I have developed pretty serious arthritis in my lower back, and I am in pain constantly. I can no longer lie flat in bed to sleep. I started having to sleep in my recliner, which helped, and then I bought an adjustable bed, which was also helpful. I have had to rely on taking large doses of Percocet to manage my pain. Since I also have heart flutter issues, I cannot take any anti-inflammatory meds. I am having trouble getting opioids getting prescribed, but they seem to be the only thing that helps me. Walking and back stretching only cause more pain. Recently, my back surgeon suggested that spinal fusion might help me. What do you advise?

-- D.A.P.